Sporting KC Acquires Alan Montes on Loan

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired 24-year-old center back Alan Montes on loan from LIGA MX side Club Necaxa for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Montes' loan comes with an option for Sporting to exercise a permanent transfer at the end of 2025. He will occupy an international spot on the club's roster, pending final results of his entrance physical as well as receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa. Sporting has acquired Montes during Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window, which opened July 24 and will close on Aug. 21.

Montes has scored 10 goals in 119 club appearances, including four goals in 57 LIGA MX matches across stints with Necaxa and Monterrey. The 6-foot-4 defender will make his first professional move outside of Mexico, joining Sporting KC after making 59 competitive appearances for Necaxa and helping the team to a fifth-place finish in the 2025 Clausura spring season.

A native of Hermosillo, Mexico, Montes developed at Cimarrones de Sonora in his hometown from 2017-2020 before signing with the Club Necaxa U-20s and earning his LIGA MX debut with the Necaxa first team on Oct. 24, 2020, against Queretaro. He ended the 2020-21 season with 26 appearances for the Necaxa U-20s, including his first goal in a 1-0 win over the Pumas U-20s on April 9, 2021.

Montes spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Mexican giants Monterrey and the club's second team, Raya2. He earned four LIGA MX starts for Monterrey-debuting against Atlas on Sept. 11, 2021-in addition to scoring twice in 19 matches for Raya2 as an integral part of the team's backline.

In the summer of 2022, Montes returned to Necaxa and spent most of the following season with the U-20s, where he bagged three goals across 10 appearances in central defense. He notably competed in the 2023 Leagues Cup, featuring in a group stage match against FC Dallas on July 25, 2023, before enjoying a sustained breakout in LIGA MX.

Montes appeared in all 17 league games for Necaxa during the 2023 Apertura fall season, scoring in a 1-1 draw against Tijuana and recording his first assist in a 4-0 thrashing of Mazatlan near the end of the year. The 2024 Clausura spring campaign saw Montes and Necaxa take another step forward as the defender played 15 LIGA MX matches and helped Los Rayos reach the playoffs, where they defeated Queretaro on penalties before losing to Pachuca.

Montes started all three matches for Necaxa during the 2024 Leagues Cup last summer, squaring off against MLS clubs Minnesota United FC, Seattle Sounders FC and the San Jose Earthquakes. He was a key contributor throughout the 2024 Clausura season, playing the full 90 minutes in 13 of the team's final 14 matches last year. He added five appearances during the 2025 Apertura campaign, including his most recent goal in a 3-1 victory over Mazatlan on Feb. 21.

Montes is the younger brother of Cesar Montes, the longtime Monterrey center back and Mexican World Cup veteran who now plays for Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Premier League.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires defender Alan Montes on loan from Club Necaxa (LIGA MX) for the remainder of 2025 with an option to exercise a permanent transfer at the end of 2025.

VITALS

Alan Montes (AH-lahn MON-tes)

Number: 23

Position: Defender

Born: 10/26/2000 (24 years old)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195 lbs.

Hometown: Hermosillo, Mexico

Birthplace: Hermosillo, Mexico

Citizenship: Mexico

Previous Club: Club Necaxa (LIGA MX)

Instagram: @alanmc00







