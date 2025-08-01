Toronto FC Acquire up to $550,000 in General Allocation Money for Tyrese Spicer

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired up to $550,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Orlando City SC in exchange for winger and 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick Tyrese Spicer. As part of the transaction, Toronto FC will receive a guaranteed $500,000 in GAM - $225,000 in 2025 GAM and $275,000 in 2026 GAM - and up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. Additionally, TFC will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent transfer of the winger.

"We would like to thank Tyrese for his time at the club over the past year and a half," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "As our MLS SuperDraft pick, our intention was to continue working and growing with Tyrese; however, it was communicated that the player only wanted to continue with the club if certain contractual commitments and conditions were secured this summer. Unfortunately, the terms proposed were not acceptable to the club at this time; hence, we decided to find a mutually beneficial transaction for all parties involved. We wish Tyrese all the best in his future endeavours, and we will prepare to utilize the assets received in our future roster transactions."

Spicer, 24, was selected by Toronto FC with the first overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from Lipscomb University on December 19, 2023. In two seasons (2024, 2025) with the Reds, Spicer registered six goals and two assists across 42 appearances in all competitions (MLS regular season and Canadian Championship). The Trincity, Trinidad and Tobago native made his Toronto FC debut on March 16, 2024, against New York City FC and registered his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United on March 23.

Internationally, Spicer has earned six caps with the Trinidad & Tobago National Team and made his senior debut on March 21, 2025, in a Concacaf Gold Cup qualification match against Cuba.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquire up to $550,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Orlando City SC in exchange for winger Tyrese Spicer. Toronto FC will receive a guaranteed $500,000 in GAM - $225,000 in 2025 GAM and $275,000 in 2026 GAM - and up to an additional $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. Additionally, TFC will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent transfer of the winger.







