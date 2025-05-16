LAFC to Host Club América in FIFA Club World Cup 2025© Play-In Match on May 31

FIFA today announced that LAFC will host Club América of Mexico's Liga MX in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025© play-in match on May 31, at 7:30 p.m. PT at BMO Stadium. The high-stakes play-in match winner automatically qualifies for the highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025© and takes the position of Club León in Group D.

LAFC Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public through an exclusive email link allowing access to a pre-sale beginning today, Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, Saturday, May 17, at 10 a.m. PT. For more information, fans can visit lafc.com/tickets, email tickets@lafc.com, or call 213-334-4239.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025© play-in match will be live-streamed for free on DAZN.com, with additional sublicensing deals to be announced.

Following the recent Court of Arbitration for Sport decisions, FIFA decided that the final club to be admitted to the tournament will be determined by a play-in match between LAFC (the runners-up to Club León in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League) and Club América (the top-ranked team in the FIFA Club World Cup confederation ranking at the conclusion of the Concacaf Champions Cup staged in 2024, the final year of the qualifying period for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025).

In the event that the match is level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time, with an interval of five minutes, will be contested. If the score is still level at the end of extra time, the winners will be determined by a penalty shoot-out.

The winners of the play-in will claim the final spot at this year's global club showpiece and will take their place in Group D alongside Brazil's CR Flamengo, Tunisian outfit Espérance Sportive de Tunisie and English side Chelsea FC.

The group-stage matches for LAFC or Club América will be held in Atlanta (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 16), Nashville (at GEODIS Park on June 20) and Orlando (at Camping World Stadium on June 24). The tournament match schedule can be viewed here.

The biggest, most inclusive global club competition ever

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, June 14. A total of 63 matches will take place across 11 Host Cities - Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. - culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned.

LAFC enters the play-in match having won its only previous official match against Club América, defeating the most decorated team in Liga MX history 3-1 in the 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. The two clubs have played twice in friendly games, including a 0-0 draw as part of the Leagues Cup Showcase at SoFi Stadium in front of 71,189 in 2022 and a pre-season match before a sold-out BMO Stadium earlier this year, which LAFC won 2-1.







