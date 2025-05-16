LA Galaxy Re-Sign Head Coach Greg Vanney and Invest in Soccer Operations Team

May 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The 2024 reigning MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed Head Coach Greg Vanney to a multi-year contract extension. The LA Galaxy have also invested in growing the club's soccer operations staff. The Galaxy have hired Ravi Ramineni to a new role, Director of Quantitative Analysis. Additionally, the Club has promoted Vítor Gomes Pereira Júnior, known as Juninho, to Senior Advisor to the General Manager and Zack Murshedi to Director of Team Administration and Player Care.

Vanney, who led the Club to an MLS Cup championship just last season, brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and vision to the organization-qualities the Club continues to prioritize as it builds for long-term success.

"Greg is one of the most respected and successful coaches in MLS history, and we are excited to be continuing under his leadership," said LA Galaxy General Manager, Will Kuntz. "While this season's results haven't reflected our standards, this was a decision made following our 2024 MLS Cup victory and we remain confident in the project we are building with Greg and we have a clear path forward to returning to an MLS champion level. Greg's commitment to development, culture, and high standards is unwavering."

Vanney is one of the most successful and respected coaches in Major League Soccer history, with a proven record of building winning teams and guiding clubs to the sport's biggest stages. Across his head coaching career with Toronto FC (2014-2020) and the LA Galaxy (2021-present), Vanney has amassed 141 regular-season wins-ranking fourth among active MLS coaches-and has led his teams to four MLS Cup Final appearances (2016, 2017, 2019, 2024), tied for the second-most all-time behind only Bruce Arena. Known for his tactical acumen and steady leadership, Vanney holds an exceptional .708 winning percentage in MLS Cup Playoff matches (16-6-2), tied for the best in league history.

During his tenure at Toronto FC, Vanney transformed the club into a powerhouse, capturing an MLS Cup (2017), a Supporters' Shield (2017), and three Canadian Championships. Since taking over as head coach of the Galaxy, Vanney has continued to shape a competitive and resilient squad, leading the team to its sixth MLS Cup title in 2024. In total, he has managed 172 matches across all competitions with the Galaxy and recently marked his 400th match with the organization across all roles-as both a player and head coach-cementing his legacy as a foundational figure in the Club's storied history.

In his seven seasons as a player with the LA Galaxy (1996-2001, 2008), Vanney tallied 29 goals and 23 assists in 232 games played (220 starts) across all competitions and helped the club win a Supporters' Shield (1998), a Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2001). His 193 regular-season appearances with LA rank tied for sixth all-time in club history.

The decision to re-sign Vanney reinforces the Club's belief in continuity, stability, and a long-term approach to building sustainable success.

"I'm honored to continue this journey with a club that has meant so much to me," said Vanney. "We know we haven't started this season the way we intended, but we believe in the group, in the process, and in what we're building. I'm fully committed to our players, our fans, and this organization-and I'm excited for what's ahead."

In addition to this commitment to Vanney's long-term vision, the club is also expanding its Soccer Operations function to continue supporting players and club strategy.

As the Director of Quantitative Analysis, Ramineni will play a key role in driving data-driven strategies across the High Performance, Coaching Staff, and Soccer Operations departments. Ramineni previously spent nine seasons with Seattle Sounders FC (2012-21), where he began as a Sports Scientist & Performance Analyst and eventually progressed to become Vice President of Soccer Analytics and Research. Ramineni's contributions to Seattle included building out the Analytics Department, which previously did not exist, and helping the club build rosters that won two MLS Cups (2016, 2019), a Supporters' Shield (2014), a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2014) and four Western Conference Championships (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020). Before joining the Sounders in 2013, Ramineni worked at Microsoft for over six years on a variety of projects including analyzing large-scale datasets of user-behavior on Bing search engine and building a rules-based fraud detection engine for Microsoft online properties. The Tenali, India, native most recently served as the CEO and Co-Founder of SRC FTBL, a soccer analytics startup revolutionizing player recruitment and team analysis.

In his new position, Juninho serves a critical role in the LA Galaxy's Soccer Operations department by providing a link between the front office, the technical staff, and Galaxy players. As Special Advisor to the General Manager, he is responsible for assisting the flow of communication between the front office and technical staff in order to provide clarity on what is happening at the club and therefore requires unique practical experience of someone with experience both as a player and coach, and deep understanding of the needs of the front office.

In seven seasons with the Galaxy (2010-15, 2019), Juninho recorded 24 goals and 29 assists in 237 matches played (220 starts) across all competitions, helping LA win three MLS Cups (2011, 2012, 2014), two Supporters' Shields (2010, 2011) and twice being named an MLS All-Star (2011, 2015). After retiring from professional soccer in 2020, the São José dos Campos, Brazil, native joined the Galaxy as an Academy Coach and served as an assistant coach with LA Galaxy II.

Murshedi began his role as Manager of Team Administration for the LA Galaxy during the 2013 season, and he is responsible for the day-to-day operations and administration of the First Team, assisting new players with relocation process, coordinating preseason and in-season travel and managing the P-1 Visa application process for foreign players. His promotion to Director of Player Care emphasizes the Galaxy's commitment to supporting player development and care both on and off the pitch.

"Our Soccer Operations team along with our technical staff is the backbone of our organization," said Kuntz. "When we have the right people and resources to do our jobs effectively, we can ensure that things run smoothly behind the scenes. Our goal is always to make sure our players and coaches can focus solely on performance. It's about building a strong foundation so everyone can succeed."

Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to LAFC in the 25th all-time edition of El Tráfico at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, May 18 (6:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).







