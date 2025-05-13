LA Galaxy Travel to Face Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday, May 14
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by next travelling to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Wednesday, May 14 (4:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Philadelphia Union
Wednesday's road match at Subaru Park marks the 14th MLS regular-season meeting between the Galaxy and Philadelphia Union, with LA leading the all-time series 9-1-3 (25 GF, 11 GA). In five all-time matches played on the road against the Union, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-2. In LA's last eight matches played against Philadelphia dating back to May 15, 2013, LA has an unbeaten record of 6-0-2 (23 GF, 7 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams, LA earned a 3-1 win over the Union at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 8, 2023.
LA Galaxy at Philadelphia Union
2025 MLS Regular Season
Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 4:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 4:40 p.m. PT)
Subaru Park | Chester, Penn.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (Play-By-Play); Danny Higginbotham (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Bruno Vain (Play-By-Play); Andres Agullo (Analyst)
