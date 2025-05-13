Preview: Rapids Travel to California for First Midweek Match of the Season against San Diego FC

May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (4-4-4, 16 pts.) are set for their first midweek match of the 2025 MLS season as they travel to face San Diego FC (6-4-2, 20 pts.) on Wednesday night. Kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium is set for 8:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

In what will be the second matchup of the season between these two sides, Colorado will look to back up their first performance against San Diego. Back in April, the Rapids pulled out a gritty victory in their first-ever matchup against the expansion side, coming out on top 3-2 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Goal scorers for Colorado included Djordje Mihailovic, Rafael Navarro, and Darren Yapi as the home side took all three points.

Mihailovic's goal in that first matchup added to his long list of accolades since joining the club at the beginning of last season. The goal marked his 30th goal contribution in just his 37th MLS match with the Rapids, the fastest player in club history to reach the feat.

Colorado will look to repeat that performance from a month ago, as they have struggled to find consistent results since then. The Rapids have posted two losses and two draws since that match, with the club hoping to return to the form that they started the 2025 season with.

San Diego has had trouble finding consistency as of late as well, but their most recent results have been promising. In their last four matches, the club has won two and lost two, but the two wins have come in their most recent contests. Their most recent performance at home was a convincing 5-0 victory over FC Dallas two weeks ago. The club followed that up with a closer scoreline, but a victory nonetheless in a 1-2 result on the road in St. Louis.

Leading the way for the opposition in their inaugural season has been their attacking tandem of Anders Dreyer and Chucky Lozano. The two have combined for 20 goal contributions so far this season, among the highest for any duo in the league.







