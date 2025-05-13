Nashville SC Announces Time Change for October 4 Road Match at CF Montréal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that kickoff for its match at CF Montréal on Saturday, Oct. 4 has been moved from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT at Stade Saputo. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Nashville SC's next match is tomorrow, May 14 at GEODIS Park vs. the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. CT for Hospitality and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by C Spire, airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.







