Nashville SC Announces Time Change for October 4 Road Match at CF Montréal
May 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today that kickoff for its match at CF Montréal on Saturday, Oct. 4 has been moved from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT at Stade Saputo. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.
Nashville SC's next match is tomorrow, May 14 at GEODIS Park vs. the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. CT for Hospitality and $1 Hot Dog Night presented by C Spire, airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2025
- Keep Pushing: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte at Orlando - Charlotte FC
- Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field Host U.S. Men's National Team Friendly vs. Japan on Tuesday, September 9 - Columbus Crew SC
- USMNT Returns to Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- CF Montréal to Host Columbus Crew at Stade Saputo on Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Preview: Rapids Travel to California for First Midweek Match of the Season against San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- RSL Academy U18 Squad Qualifies for 2025 MLS NEXT Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Real Salt Lake Continue Three-Game Week with Rare Home Game Wednesday against Portland - Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Minnesota United FC in Midweek Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Announces Time Change for October 4 Road Match at CF Montréal - Nashville SC
- Kickoff Changed for October 4 Match against Nashville SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Messi to Reveal Favorite Goal of his Career for the First Time in Landmark Charity Campaign - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Focal Point - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Toronto FC Looking to Build on Strong Performance - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for July 16 Match at Seattle - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Announces Time Change for October 4 Road Match at CF Montréal
- Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Charlotte FC 2-1 in Comeback Fashion
- Nashville SC's Special Olympics Unified Team, Sponsored by Transcard, to Play at GEODIS Park Saturday
- Nashville SC to Host Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park
- Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa at GEODIS Park August 2