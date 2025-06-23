Nashville SC Seeks to Extend Team-Record 11-Match Unbeaten Streak Wednesday at New England

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will bring its 11-match unbeaten streak to Foxborough, Mass. when it visits the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in the second and final regular season meeting between the clubs on Wednesday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Boys in Gold will face a New England team that has lost just once in its past 10 matches (5W-1L-4D) after beginning the season with a scoreless draw against Nashville at GEODIS Park on Feb. 22 and four defeats in its first six fixtures (1W-4L-1D).

New England, which has scored the fourth-fewest goals in Major League Soccer this season with 19, has offset its lack of punch by conceding just 15 tallies, good for the second fewest in the league behind the Vancouver Whitecaps FC's 14.

The Revs defense, which has historically kept the Boys in Gold in check by conceding just seven goals in eight regular season matches and none at Gillette Stadium (only the New York Red Bulls (three) and Philadelphia Union (six) have allowed fewer), will face a Nashville SC attack that has scored 32 times this season (just four fewer than league-leading Inter Miami) and is led by a pair of MVP candidates in Hany Mukhtar (eight goals, seven assists) and Sam Surridge (12 goals, three assists) who are tied for the third-most goal contributions in MLS this season behind Miami's Lionel Messi (16) and San Diego's Anders Dreyer (17).

Here are five things to know for Wednesday's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Nashville SC, which is undefeated in its last 11 matches and 5W-0L-4D in its last nine MLS fixtures while outscoring opponents 20-10, has ridden its two-month unbeaten streak to third place in the Eastern Conference standings by securing 19 out of a possible 27 points against intraconference opponents. Beginning Wednesday at New England, the Boys in Gold will have the opportunity to capture six more points from Eastern Conference foes with their fixture against the Revs followed by a trip to the nation's capital to face D.C. United Saturday, June 28.

The Designated Player and MVP-caliber duo of Mukhtar and Surridge have helped power Nashville's streak, with Mukhtar scoring six goals and registering five assists during NSC's nine-match MLS unbeaten run and Surridge, who has three goals in five career appearances against the Revs across all competitions, tallying six goals in his last four fixtures to rise to second in the league in goals behind Philadelphia's Tai Baribo (13). The pair are the only teammates in MLS to record at least 15 goal contributions apiece this season.

Nashville SC's defenders have also contributed significantly to the club's current form, registering 19 goal contributions as a position group through 18 matches, tied with East-leading Philadelphia for the most in MLS. First-year Boy in Gold Andy Najar, who became the only defender in team history to register seven assists and eight goal contributions in a single season with his two-assist performance in a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire FC June 14, is tied with Houston's Griffin Dorsey, Chicago's Andrew Gutman, and Philadelphia's Kai Wagner for the league lead in goal contributions by a defender in 2025.

Goalkeeper Joe Willis, who made a season high eight saves against Chicago for his fifth clean sheet of the season, has started all nine of Nashville SC's regular season matches against New England, registering four shutouts and a 0.78 goals against average (GAA)--his second lowest GAA against any club he has faced nine or more times behind CF Montréal at 0.60. Willis and the Nashville backline will face a New England attack led by midfielder Carles Gil who through 16 matches is on a career best goal scoring pace (0.38 goals per game) while leading the Revolution this season in goals (six), assists (four), goal contributions (10), and shots (36).

For the second consecutive match, Nashville SC will be without two regular contributors due to their participation at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup: defender Walker Zimmerman (United States) and midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada). Alternatively, the Revolution will count on every one of their healthy players Wednesday night.







