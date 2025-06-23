Godoy Makes History with Panama's National Football Team
June 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC's midfielder, Aníbal Godoy is leaving his mark with Panama's Men's National Football Team. After being called up to join La Marea Roja during the MLS International Break, Godoy made history by becoming the first player to play 148 matches, the most matches played by any player for Panama on Friday.
On Friday, June 20, La Marea Roja recognized their captain's milestone before defeating Guatemala 1-0. Godoy has started in both matches for Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Panama currently sits in first place for Group C and will take on the second team on the table, Jamaica tomorrow at 4 PM PST. Tune in and cheer for SDFC's midfielder.
