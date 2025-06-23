San Jose Earthquakes, Tixr Announce Landmark Ticketing Partnership to Transform Fan Experience

June 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Tixr, a global leader modernizing live event commerce, and the San Jose Earthquakes have revealed a new partnership, marking Tixr's entry into major league professional sports. The deal, commencing in the 2026 season, represents Tixr's first venture into MLS and signals a broader expansion into elite global sports properties.

This alliance positions the Earthquakes at the forefront of innovative ticketing, enhancing the fan experience with Tixr's comprehensive commerce platform. Through a single, integrated system, fans will effortlessly purchase and manage match tickets, premium seating, VIP packages, group sales, team merchandise, and concessions-all within the Tixr ecosystem.

Additionally, the Earthquakes and Tixr will integrate secondary resale with primary ticketing into a unified, secure Earthquakes-branded marketplace, simplifying the buying and selling process. Fans will enjoy the convenience of transferring tickets or upgrading seats directly via their Tixr Wallet.

"Partnering with Tixr will provide a best-in-class experience for both our club and our fans," stated Jared Shawlee, President of the San Jose Earthquakes. "Our evaluation process focused on prioritizing the fan at every touchpoint through innovation, ease of use, and technology. Tixr stood out by demonstrating a clear vision and unique solutions designed to deliver a seamless, world-class ticketing experience-exactly what fans expect at PayPal Park."

With a strong presence in sports, music festivals, and top-tier live entertainment, Tixr has rapidly become a dominant force in live event ticketing and ecommerce. The company exclusively powers over 700 prominent live entertainment brands across 40 countries, having processed nearly $2 billion in transactions through its modern, visually engaging platform that extends beyond traditional ticket sales.

"The Earthquakes and their team are the perfect partner as we take the next step into major league sports," said Robert Davari, CEO of Tixr. "We share a vision rooted in the future around a fan-centered experience powered by complex technologies that create growth opportunities at every level for the team. We've built a strong foundation of trust from our clients over our 10-year history, and we're ready to work with the Earthquakes as true partners."

Beyond ticketing, Tixr will employ advanced digital marketing tools and AI-driven strategies to enhance fan engagement. Tixr will also join the Earthquakes' roster of global sponsors. Reinforcing its commitment to elevating the fan experience, Tixr will gain entitlement rights such as PayPal Park's new DJ booth, utilizing its network of musicians and DJs for matchday entertainment. Additionally, Tixr will have prominent logo placement on the back of the Earthquakes' training kits.







