Independent Review Panel Upholds Earthquakes' Appeal of Ian Harkes Red Card

June 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from U.S. Soccer, one representative from Canada Soccer and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously voted to rescind the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the second yellow card issued to  San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Ian Harkes in the 52nd minute of San Jose's match against the Portland Timbers on June 13.

Harkes is now eligible to play in San Jose's next regular-season match at FC Dallas on Wednesday, June 25. Kickoff from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since San Jose's appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals in the 2025 season.







