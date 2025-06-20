Injury Update: Ian Fray

June 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for defender Ian Fray.

Fray suffered a left adductor strain in last night's FIFA Club World Cup victory over FC Porto. His return-to-play timetable will be determined as he recovers.







