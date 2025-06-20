FC Dallas Transfers Homegrown Goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to Tigres UANL
June 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has transferred Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera to Club Tigres UANL of Liga MX, the club announced today.
Carrera leaves the FC Dallas organization as one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in North Texas SC history. He appeared in 43 matches for the club, the most by a goalkeeper, and holds the all-time records for shutouts (9) and saves (170). He also played a key role in North Texas SC's 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup championship.
Carrera joined the FC Dallas youth system in 2014 at age 10 and moved up to the FC Dallas Academy two years later. Internationally, he has represented the United States at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels. FC Dallas signed Carrera as its 33rd Homegrown player on Feb. 21, 2022. He made his professional debut with North Texas SC on March 26, 2022.
