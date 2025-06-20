Earthquakes Sign Forward Ousseni Bouda to New Contract

June 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they have signed forward Ousseni Bouda to a new contract through the 2027 season with a club option through 2028.

"Bouda continues to grow as an attacking player," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "He's an excellent teammate and professional, and we look forward to his contributions over the next couple of years."

Bouda, 25, has scored three goals and notched one assist in league play this season as one of only three Quakes to appear in all 18 MLS games thus far (seven starts). His clutch second-half goal off the bench on May 28 gave San Jose their first win over the archrival LA Galaxy since 2022 as the team is currently in playoff position.

"This is a proud moment for my family and me," said Bouda. "I look forward to keep growing in my personal career and with this team that is only getting better. I want to thank Bruce, his staff and the entire Earthquakes organization for believing in me and the opportunity to continue to play for them and the best fans in Major League Soccer."

The eighth overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford University, Bouda has played in 54 MLS games (10 starts, 5g/1a) and six Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches (five starts, 2g/0a) across four seasons for San Jose, with a combined seven goals and one assist in all competitions.

A native of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and graduate of the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, the forward made his international senior debut for his native homeland in a 3-1 victory over Eswatini on June 7, 2022, and featured in Les Étalons' African Cup of Nations qualifying match in 2023. In all, Bouda has amassed eight caps and scored twice for Burkina Faso.

