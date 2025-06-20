Nashville SC Update

June 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (9W-4L-5D) will look to extend its club-record 11-match unbeaten streak when it travels to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Revolution (6W-5L-5D) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 25 before visiting Audi Field for its fixture against D.C. United (4W-9L-6D) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 28.

Here in Nashville, GEODIS Park will host three FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ group stage matches beginning this Friday, June 20 with Los Angeles Football Club taking on Esperance Sportive de Tunis at 5 p.m. CT. Next week Auckland City FC will meet CA Boca Juniors at 2 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 24 and Al Hilal SFC will face CF Pachuca at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 26. Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches at GEODIS Park are available.

LAFC, one of three Major League Soccer clubs participating in the international competition, will face Espérance Sportive de Tunis as one of the four teams representing Africa. Auckland City FC is the only representative from the Oceania region in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ while CA Boca Juniors is one of two Argentinian sides participating in the tournament. Al Hilal SFC is Saudi Arabia's most successful club and one of four Asian Football Confederation participating teams and will meet reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winner CF Pachuca, one of Mexico's two competing sides.

After hosting Crown Legacy FC this Friday at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium at 7 p.m. CT, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will face New England Revolution II at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 29 at Gillette Stadium.

