New England Revolution Defender Peyton Miller Hosts Soccer Clinic in Home State of Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn. - New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller, a 17-year-old Homegrown Player originally from Unionville, Connecticut, hosted 80 local children in Farmington for his first soccer clinic back in his home state on Thursday.

Miller, who is also a member of the United States Under-20 Men's National Team, led the local kids through a series of soccer drills, signed autographs, and spoke to the young players about his path to Major League Soccer through New England's pro player pathway. The clinic featured raffles and giveaways, with all proceeds benefitting the Farmington Soccer Club, including the building of a brand-new kick wall at Tunxis Mead Park. Additionally, each participant received a complimentary ticket for the Revolution's Major League Soccer match against Orlando City SC at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, July 19, courtesy of the club.

Now in his second MLS season, the former Revolution Academy standout has secured a regular starting role for the Revolution. Miller owns 12 appearances and 11 starts in the 2025 MLS campaign, with one goal and one assist. For his MLS career, the teenager has amassed 22 appearances and 19 starts with over 1,500 minutes played.

Miller and the Revolution will resume their three-game homestand with a pair of home matches next week. On Wednesday, June 25, New England will host Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET). On Saturday, June 28, the Revolution will take on Western Conference side Colorado Rapids in the club's annual Pride Night match (7:30 p.m. ET). Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app; listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).







