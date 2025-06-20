LAFC Drops 1-0 Decision to ES Tunis at FIFA Club World Cup 2025
June 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC suffered a 1-0 loss to perennial African powers ES Tunis at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday in the teams' second match at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. LAFC is now 0-2-0 (W-L-T) in the tournament after losing its first match, 2-0, to Chelsea on June 16.
Black & Gold goalkeeper Hugo Lloris put on an immense display, making four saves throughout the match.
Tunis's Youcef Belaïli tallied the game-winning goal in the 70th minute when he slotted home a shot at the back left post during a scramble in the LAFC penalty area.
LAFC was not without chances - the team saw two first half goals called back for offside in its build-up play, and Denis Bouanga was denied from the penalty spot in the final moments of stoppage time.
LAFC concludes tournament play on Tuesday, June 24 when the club faces Brazilian giants CR Flamengo at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The match is free to watch on DAZN.com and the DAZN app, and radio broadcasts in English and Spanish will be available on LAFC.com.
