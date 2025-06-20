Core Equipment Introduced as Official Tailgating Partner of Sporting KC

June 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced today a new local partnership with Core Equipment as the club's official tailgating partner for the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Core, a leader in high-quality outdoor equipment and recreation gear, has produced a limited edition Sporting Kansas City Climakeep cooler custom-branded with the team's colors, logo and signature design elements. The tailgating essential is available to purchase at SportingStyle retail stores at Children's Mercy Park and is sold online at SportingStyle.com for gameday pickup or CoreEquipment.com with free shipping on all orders over $50. To celebrate the launch, Core is offering 30% off the limited-edition cooler through July 4.

Sporting Kansas City fans can also enter the "Keep the Tailgate Going" sweepstakes for a chance to win the one-of-a-kind Core cooler filled with team merchandise as well as four tickets to an upcoming home match and $100 in Sporting Pay balance for use at stadium concession stands and/or retail stores.

The Climakeep 18-can soft cooler features Core's patented MagSnap technology with a magnetic seal lid as well as HYPERCOLD insulation with high-density EVA foam and reflective PET film for superior ice retention. The cooler floats in water and is made to withstand wear and tear with a durable TPU shell, premium abrasion-resistant materials and reinforced fabrics along with a leakproof watertight seal, waterproof zippers and a dry zone front pocket.

Based in Overland Park, Kan., Core Equipment is part of the Insight 2 Design family of brands with a mission to inspire everyone to get outside and create lasting memories with the ones who matter most. Core recently celebrated the company's 10-year milestone of designing gear that makes getting outside more comfortable and less complicated.







