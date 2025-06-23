International Experience an Opportunity for Development and Growth for Young FC Cincinnati Players

June 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Young FC Cincinnati stars continued to make their name on the world stage this month as four members of The Orange and Blue joined their national teams for competitions across the globe. Miles Robinson remains with the US Men's National team as they compete for the Gold Cup, and Teenage Hadebe was given the honor of captaining his Zimbabwe side twice for friendlies.

For both of those players those call ups represent playing for their nation on a repeat basis. For Stefan Chirila and FC Cincinnati 2 defender Amir Daley, the call up to their national sides represent some of the first in their young careers and new experiences for them to grow from.

Chirila, 18, was called into the Romanian U18 national team for two friendlies against the Czech Republic in Prague. Whereas Daley made his international debut for Antigua and Barbuda, where he played in two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cuba and Honduras. The opportunity to play international soccer is both a privilege and opportunity, especially for young players. To get opportunities in new environments, with new players and coaches is a chance to not only prove yourself, but also to learn and grow at such an important time in your career.

"I say it all the time: It's good that you're recognized by your national team, wherever it is, to get opportunities to show yourself at the first team level or at the youth level," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of his young players getting opportunities. "Those things are important at a young age, and you always hope that they come back in a more confident way than they left.

"So it's good recognition for those two, it's good recognition always for the club when guys are being called into their national team... these experiences, what they take away from it, with different environments, different styles, you know, different teammates, to see how they're learning, how they're growing, what they take away from it. That's all important."

The call in was Chirila's third selection by Romania for the FC Cincinnati Academy product, in addition to multiple selections by US youth teams as well. Until a player is capped with a senior national team side, players can accept call-ups from all of their eligible nations youth teams. So, the American born but Romanian eligible through his parents Chrilia does not need to choose at this point, he can just take these opportunities as they come.

"I felt comfortable right away from the first camp," Chirila told FCCincinnati.com after training on Wednesday. "It's a great opportunity to play with new players, learn from new coaches. I speak the language fluently, so all my teammates welcomed me right away and I feel really comfortable with them on and off the field. It's a really cool opportunity."

Chirila played in both matches for Romania, starting the first and coming on as a sub in the second. The young forward has been called in at every opportunity for the European nation, and as qualifying for the U19 UEFA European Championships begins later this year, he could be an interesting candidate for that tournament.

"I've always played here in the US. So being there, seeing different teammates from different clubs in Europe, different coaches, I definitely learn a lot," Chirila added. "Different ways of using intensity, different tactic ideas, positioning, all that kind of stuff. I really enjoy it."

Amir Daley was called into Antigua and Barbuda for his international debut, and for the second team player who made his first team debut earlier this season, the call up was more than just a soccer opportunity, it was also a chance to connect with family.

"Not a lot of players get to play in international football at all," Daley said after returning from international duty. "Especially a World Cup qualifier, it was super exciting. I just honestly felt proud for me and my family. It was just a great moment overall."

Daley was born in the United States but both of his parents are from Antigua and Barbuba, a pair of islands in the Caribbean Sea with an approximate population of just over 100,000. Daley has visited the island before but it has been many years and for much of his extended family, this was the first time they were able to see him play soccer.

"It meant a lot for my family, seeing them and having people in the crowd for me, it's really special," Daley explained. "It's a lot of my relatives, and they bring out their friends to support me, so to be able to put that jersey on and represent the homeland was an honor."

Daley similarly experienced a learning curve while training with the national team, meeting a new set of teammates and challenging himself in new and exciting ways.

"I was just grateful to meet the guys there, different personalities here, different coaches," the FCC 2 defender reflected. "Jetting out of your comfort zone a little bit. I was the new person on the block, the guy not really everyone knows in the facility, but I was still given a leadership role. It was interesting, but was definitely a lot of fun."







Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.