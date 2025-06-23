Chicago Fire FC Announces Chance the Rapper as Second Artist for the Summer Concert Series, Presented by Café Bustelo

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced superstar hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper as the second performer as part of the Club's 2025 Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo. Chance the Rapper will hit the stage following the Sat., July 26 match-up against Eastern Conference foe New York Red Bulls. Two weeks earlier, after the Club's first-ever match against expansion side San Diego FC on Sat., July 12, rising regional Mexican music artist DannyLux will kick-off the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo.

The Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo, is part of the Fire's efforts to enhance the matchday experience, and following the Club's recent announcement around plans to build a stadium in downtown Chicago, will continue to find new and innovative ways to engage and entertain fans in-stadium. The 2025 Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo, will build off last season's post-match concert from Pop/R&B Superstar Jason Derulo and a 2023 halftime performance from Chicago Rapper Lil Durk.

Chance the Rapper, an American hip-hop artist and songwriter, began his career in 2011 and started to gain national attention in 2013 with his hit album, Acid Rap. A proud Chicago native, Chance has made it a mission to not only produce top hits but also give back to the Chicagoland area by donating millions to local schools and community programs. He made history at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in 2017 by becoming the first artist to win a Grammy for a streaming-only album. He took home the Grammy's for "Best Rap Album" for his album "ColoringBook", "Best New Artist", and "Best Rap Performance" for his song "No Problem" (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz). His noteworthy collaborations and genre-blending style are evident in singles like "All Night" (with Knox Fortune), "Angels" (featuring Saba), and "Cocoa Butter Kisses" (featuring Vic Mensa & Twista). Tickets for the July 26 match versus New York Red Bulls, featuring a post-match performance from Chance the Rapper, are available starting at $29* and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

Café Bustelo joined forces with the Club ahead of the 2025 MLS Season, becoming the Official Coffee and Espresso of Chicago Fire FC. In addition to serving as the presenting sponsor of the Summer Concert series, as part of the multiyear agreement Café Bustelo will be integrated across Club pre-match promotional materials distributed by the Fire, inclusive of email marketing, social media, and digital advertising highlighting the post-match concerts. Café Bustelo will also be featured in-stadium during Fire home matches, with highly visible LED and videoboard rotational signage, and will have branding on and around the stage during the Summer Concert Series. The Fire will work with Café Bustelo on a variety of on-site activations inside Soldier Field's Gate 0 on Fire home matchdays, allowing fans to interact with and sample products from the Latin-inspired coffee roasters. Additionally, Café Bustelo products will be integrated into the menu at the 2nd Star Tavern located at the Club's Fire Pitch.

Chicago will resume league play returning to the lakefront to face off against Philadelphia Union Wednesday, June 25 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available starting at $29* and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2025 MLS Season, please visit:  chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire  using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at  facebook.com/chicagofire/.   

About Café Bustelo®

Since 1928, we've been sharing Latin culture and bringing people together with flavorful, Latin-inspired coffee. Today, we offer a variety of delicious roasts, flavors and forms, and we invite you to try them all.

Café Bustelo®  coffee is available at leading grocery retailers nationwide and online at CafeBustelo.com. Visit CafeBustelo.com for more information, or follow @CafeBustelo on Instagram, @CafeBusteloOfficial on Facebook and @CafeBusteloCoffee on TikTok.







