LAFC Faces CR Flamengo in Final FIFA Club World Cup Match in Orlando on June 24

June 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC concludes its run at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a match against Brazilian powerhouse CR Flamengo on Tuesday, June 24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on DAZN.com and on the radio in English and Spanish on LAFC.com.

LAFC has lost its first two matches in the Club World Cup, falling 2-0 to Chelsea on June 16 and then losing to Tunisian champions Esperánce de Tunis on June 20. The match-up vs. Flamengo will see LAFC's Brazilian midfielder Igor Jesus face off against the club for which he made his professional debut in 2022. Jesus has started 14 of the team's 16 MLS matches and scored the dramatic equalizing goal in the last moments of regulation of the Black & Gold's 2-1 overtime win against Club América on May 31 that qualified the team for the Club World Cup.

LAFC resumes MLS regular season play this Sunday, June 29 with a match against the Western Conference leading Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Stadium at 6:30 p.m. PT. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; 710 AM ESPN LA; 980 AM La Mera Mera)

Continue to learn more about the Black & Gold each week on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at LAFC as well as find replays of the team's regular season matches on LAFC Encore.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. CR Flamengo - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group Play

Kickoff: Tuesday, June 24, at 6 p.m. PT

Where: Camping World Stadium; Orlando, FL

Watch: DAZN.com, DAZN app

Listen: LAFC.com







Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.