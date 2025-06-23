Sporting KC Weekly

June 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After the team's first weekend without an MLS match since the start of the season, Sporting Kansas City resumes the regular season campaign this week with two highly-anticipated home matches.

Sporting Kansas City will first take on Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park in the first-ever meeting between the cross-conference clubs. Tickets for SKCvCLT are available via SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four orders of chicken tenders for only $100.

Three days later, Sporting Kansas City will host Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in a rematch of MLS Cup 2013. The Western Conference match-up will be highlighted by the induction of former club captain Matt Besler into the Sporting Legends hall of honor in addition to a postgame fireworks show. Tickets are available via SeatGeek and fans are encouraged to arrive early for a poster giveaway at the gates and an autograph session with Besler on the Mazuma Plaza.

Both matches will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription, while the mid-week match-up with Charlotte FC will also be available to Apple TV+ subscribers. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including an SKCvRSL watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong and the Canada Men's National Team will take on El Salvador at 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston live on FS1 in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage finale. Bassong has featured in each of Canada's first two matches at the Gold Cup for a Canada side that sits atop the Group B standings and can book a berth in the quarterfinals with a win or draw on Tuesday.

Newsweek is polling its readers to decide the "Loudest MLS Home Pitch" as part of the magazine's Fans' Choice Awards and Children's Mercy Park is one of 20 nominees determined by Newsweek editors with contributions from a panel of journalists and sports fans. F ans can vote once per day in each Fans' Choice Awards category before voting ends at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

Sporting Kansas City II will resume the MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a road trip to play Austin FC II at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center in the Texas capital city. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

In partnership with Unified Sports and Special Olympics Kansas, The Victory Project and Sporting KC have formed a Unified Team with area athletes from local Unified Schools. Sporting Kansas City's Unified Team will take on Real Salt Lake's Unified Team at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri, before attending SKCvRSL at Children's Mercy Park to be recognized in a pre-match ceremony.

