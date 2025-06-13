SKC Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park as the team kicks off the second half of the regular season campaign with the first of three straight home matches.

Tickets are available online at SeatGeek -- including the Lonestar Ticket Pack -- and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive sunglasses courtesy of a gate giveaway from match title night sponsor UMB. Ticket holders can preorder SportingStyle merchandise for matchday pickup on Saturday with new items now available with the Soccer For All tee, Soccer For All scarf and June Pin of the Month. In addition, SportingStyle will be launching a series of player scarves with designs for Jake Davis, Dejan Joveljic and Manu Garcia and a SportingStyle pop-up will be available on the Mazuma Plaza until kickoff with an assortment of discounted items for Father's Day gifts.

KC2026 will also be in attendance on the Mazuma Plaza to celebrate the one-year-to-go milestone in the buildup to FIFA World Cup 26 in Kansas City. Select SportingStyle stores will have officially licensed products for the World Cup, including a trophy pin, trophy keychain and trophy bottle opener.

Saturday's Western Conference match-up features a pair of MLS charter clubs led by former teammates. Eric Quill (2002-2003) and Kerry Zavagnin (2000-2008) each played for Kansas City before beginning their managerial careers and will now meet for the first time as head coaches.

Quill, in his first season as an MLS manager, leads an FC Dallas roster headlined by the Designated Player duo of Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta and Croatian striker Petar Musa. Acosta ranks ninth in MLS history with 97 regular season assists and the 2023 MLS MVP led the league with 93 regular season goal contributions (41 goals, 52 assists) from 2022-2024, earning MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI accolades each of the past three years. Musa led FC Dallas with 16 goals in 2024 and has a team-best seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in 2025.

Zavagnin has gone 4-4-3 in 11 matches as Sporting's interim head coach during a stretch of the season that saw Sporting play seven of the team's past nine matches away from home. SKC now returns home with five of the club's next six games at Children's Mercy Park, where Serbian striker Dejan Joveljic will look to continue his remarkable run of form.

The Designated Player has the league's longest active scoring streak with goals in four straight appearances and now has 10 goals on the season, third most in MLS. Joveljic is the first Sporting player since Johnny Russell in 2018 to score 10 goals in his first season with the club and his 31 goals in MLS since the start of 2024 are tied with Lionel Messi for most in the league.

Sporting KC and FC Dallas -- the two teams with the fewest shots in MLS this season -- are separated by two points in the Western Conference standings and the visitors arrive in KC amidst a six-game winless streak (0-3-3). The home team has won the last eight meetings across all competitions, including a 2-1 scoreline on March 29 in Peter Vermes' final match after 17 seasons as Kansas City's manager. Daniel Salloi opened the scoring with his ninth career regular season goal against Dallas - his most against any opponent and the most of any KC player in the all-time series -- before the hosts rallied with goals from Acosta and Leo Chu just 90 seconds apart.

Chu has missed the club's last eight matches with a knee injury and FC Dallas will be without centerbacks Osaze Urhoghide (upper leg) and Lalas Abubakar (suspension) on Saturday as well as midfielders Kaick (suspension), Paxton Pomykal (knee bruise), Ramiro (lower leg) and Show (international duty). On the opposite side, Sporting Kansas CIty will also be without a pair of centerbacks -- Dany Rosero (ankle) and Robert Voloder (clavicle) -- as well as midfielders Nemanja Radoja (quad) and Zorhan Bassong (international duty).

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription with English (Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr) and Spanish (Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque) commentary, while live radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB on 810 AM and 103.7 FM (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin). Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 18

Saturday, June 14 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM

Listen | SKC App or SportingKC.com







Major League Soccer Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.