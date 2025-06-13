LAFC and Mercer University to Host Community Clinic in Macon, Georgia
June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
As part of their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, LAFC and Mercer University will host a free youth soccer clinic in Macon, GA on Wednesday, June 18 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET at Five Star Stadium located on Mercer University's campus.
Mercer's Soccer Team and the Black & Gold will team up to invite 4th - 7th graders to participate in an evening filled with soccer instruction allowing participants to build skills, foster new friendships and have fun while learning lessons that support growth on and off the pitch. The no-cost event further emphasizes LAFC's commitment to growing the game and ensuring access to soccer for all. Mercer University will serve as the club's home base throughout its run in the prestigious tournament.
"As the host base for the LAFC, we're proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them and integrate this global event into the fabric of Macon," said Daniel Tate, Deputy Athletic Director for External Operations at Mercer University. "This clinic will give our young players access to world-class soccer training while showcasing Macon's passion as a true host city for the world's game."
"The Black & Gold are truly becoming part of our community and are our hometown team for the Club World Cup," says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller. "This is such a great opportunity for our youth, to learn from some of the best soccer players in the world."
LAFC became the 32nd and final team to secure a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-1 win over Club América in extra time of the Play-In match at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 31. The club enters Group D of the competition and will open tournament play in Atlanta on Monday, June 16, against Chelsea of the English Premier League. LAFC will also face Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Friday, June 20, in Nashville) and Flamengo from Brazil (Tuesday, June 24, in Orlando) in the group stage.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 13, 2025
- CF Montréal Takes on Houston Dynamo FC Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host CF Montréal in Cross-Conference Matchup at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Return Home to Host FC Cincinnati - New England Revolution
- Road Tripping: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake to Honor Club Legend Nick Rimando Saturday against D.C. United - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in Nashville - Inter Miami CF
- Saturday Night Lights Presented by CalHOPE Closes Strong with June 14 Celebration at Washington United Youth Center - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC and Mercer University to Host Community Clinic in Macon, Georgia - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Summer Concert Series, Presented by Café Bustelo - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Kick off June Road Swing with Match at New England Revolution - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution - FC Cincinnati
- A City in Motion: Sounders FC and HOMETEAM Unite to Celebrate Seattle Culture Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF X LEVI's®: Fútbol Meets Streetwear and Individuality Takes Center Stage - Inter Miami CF
- 2025 NWSL Championship, Presented by Google Pixel, to be Staged at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC and Mercer University to Host Community Clinic in Macon, Georgia
- LAFC Announces Date Change for Home Match against Vancouver Whitecaps
- LAFC Acquires Javairô Dilrosun on Loan from Mexico's Club América
- LAFC Hires Toni Hernandez as Academy Director
- LAFC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Nine Games in League Play; Defeats Sporting Kansas City 3-1