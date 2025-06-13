LAFC and Mercer University to Host Community Clinic in Macon, Georgia

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

As part of their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, LAFC and Mercer University will host a free youth soccer clinic in Macon, GA on Wednesday, June 18 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET at Five Star Stadium located on Mercer University's campus.

Mercer's Soccer Team and the Black & Gold will team up to invite 4th - 7th graders to participate in an evening filled with soccer instruction allowing participants to build skills, foster new friendships and have fun while learning lessons that support growth on and off the pitch. The no-cost event further emphasizes LAFC's commitment to growing the game and ensuring access to soccer for all. Mercer University will serve as the club's home base throughout its run in the prestigious tournament.

"As the host base for the LAFC, we're proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them and integrate this global event into the fabric of Macon," said Daniel Tate, Deputy Athletic Director for External Operations at Mercer University. "This clinic will give our young players access to world-class soccer training while showcasing Macon's passion as a true host city for the world's game."

"The Black & Gold are truly becoming part of our community and are our hometown team for the Club World Cup," says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller. "This is such a great opportunity for our youth, to learn from some of the best soccer players in the world."

LAFC became the 32nd and final team to secure a berth in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with a 2-1 win over Club América in extra time of the Play-In match at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 31. The club enters Group D of the competition and will open tournament play in Atlanta on Monday, June 16, against Chelsea of the English Premier League. LAFC will also face Tunisian club Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Friday, June 20, in Nashville) and Flamengo from Brazil (Tuesday, June 24, in Orlando) in the group stage.







