Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m. PT. The match at Providence Park will be broadcast live on FS1 (English)/FOX Deportes (Spanish) and stream globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 7-19-10 (41 GF, 61 GA) all-time in MLS regular season play with a 0-14-4 (14 GF, 37 GA) road record.

- San Jose is undefeated against the Portland Timbers in 2025. San Jose defeated Portland twice at PayPal Park this year--once in the MLS regular season on May 3, and in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 20.

- The Quakes trio of Mark-Anthony Kaye (4g/2a, 12 GP), Chicho Arango (3g/3a, 8 GP) and Cristian Espinoza (3g/3a, 15 GP) have a combined total of 18 goal contributions (10g/8a) in 35 matches against Portland.

- Forward Josef Martínez boasts two goals in just three meetings with the Timbers.

- Defender DeJuan Jones has tallied three assists against Portland in just two matches.

- Goalkeeper Coach Adin Brown will be returning to Portland, where he played (2010-11) and coached (2015-20).







