Nashville SC Update

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following this Saturday's road fixture against Chicago Fire FC (7W-5L-4D) at 7:30 p.m. CT, Nashville Soccer Club (8W-4L-5D) will enter a bye week before heading into its fifth multi-match week of the season.

Here in Nashville, GEODIS Park will host its first of three FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ group stage matches when Los Angeles Football Club faces Esperance Sportive de Tunis at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, June 20. Tickets for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches at GEODIS Park are available here.

LAFC joins Inter Miami CF and the Seattle Sounders as the three Major League Soccer clubs participating in the international competition after it defeated Club América in a Play-In Game on May 31. The California side will face Espérance Sportive de Tunis, one of only four teams representing Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, to open tournament play at The Castle.

After shutting out Atlanta United 2 1-0 Wednesday, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host Crown Legacy FC at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, June 20th at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for First Responders Night presented by Huntsville Hospital.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC at New England Revolution (Wednesday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC vs. Crown Legacy FC (Friday, June 20 at 7 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ group stage (Group D) at GEODIS Park: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Friday, June 20 at 5 p.m. CT)

DAZN







