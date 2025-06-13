Houston Dynamo FC to Host CF Montréal in Cross-Conference Matchup at Shell Energy Stadium
June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to MLS action on Saturday, June 14, hosting CF Montréal at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The cross-conference matchup will be first between both sides since 2023, and Dynamo fans can secure tickets to the match HERE.
Entering last week's international break, Houston wrapped up a busy month of May with nine matches across all competitions, securing three clean sheet victories and scoring 17 goals, while earning 10 points in MLS play.
Following Saturday's match, the Club will also host the Battle of the Badges, where fans can stick around to watch the Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) face off on the pitch.
The Dynamo next travel to face Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, June 25, at Allianz Field. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC vs. CF Montréal
WHEN:
Saturday, June 14 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez
French: Frederic Lord and Vincent Destouches
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
