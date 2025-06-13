A City in Motion: Sounders FC and HOMETEAM Unite to Celebrate Seattle Culture Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - In a groundbreaking collaboration, Seattle Sounders FC and local streetwear pioneer HOMETEAM have launched City in Motion - a first-of-its-kind cultural campaign and limited-edition capsule collection honoring the spirit, identity and legacy of Seattle. As the global football community turns its eyes to the United States in advance of FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Seattle prepares to host some of the globe's biggest clubs while also making a historic appearance in the tournament.

From Occidental Park to Mount Rainier, from the 206 to the 425 and 253, this campaign amplifies what makes Seattle more than a soccer city: its people, culture and unwavering sense of civic pride.

The brand was founded in 2023 by legendary designer Ben Kirschner, best known for his game-changing work at Nike and Jordan Brand. He was the mind behind some of the most coveted collaborations in the company's history. Today, Kirschner brings that same creative edge back home to Seattle, in partnership with co-founders Marcus Lalario and Dustin Winegardner. The brand is built on a singular belief: always root for those who play for the home team. Deeply embedded in Seattle's creative and cultural fabric, HOMETEAM brings a bold and authentic vision to this moment, which represents the biggest international stage in Sounders FC history.

At the heart of the collaboration is a limited-edition, four-piece capsule designed by HOMETEAM and Sounders FC, which includes the following:

A signature hoodie crafted from repurposed Sounders FC Anniversary Kits

A graphic tee honoring the club's legacy and future

A timeless cap to unify the collection

A custom anniversary jersey featuring exclusive HOMETEAM artwork and official FIFA Club World Cup patches

The campaign features Sounders FC players Paul Rothrock, Jon Bell and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, alongside club legends Roger Levesque, Lamar Neagle, James Riley and Jhon Kennedy Hurtado. They're joined by Emerald City Supporters, Alliance Council members and longtime Season Ticket Members - the people who have shaped Sounders FC from day one.

Also standing with the home team are Seattle icons Ken Griffey Jr., Detlef Schrempf, Jamal Crawford, and Ben Gibbard, who are all part of this cultural celebration. Fueling the energy is rising Seattle musician Yonny, whose Free Lunch / Warner Records single, "City In Motion" serves as the anthem and rallying cry for a city on the move. Yonny brings the story to life across campaign visuals and will perform a free live Soccer & Sounds performance at Occidental Park on June 15, just hours before Sounders FC faces South American champion Botafogo in the Rave Green's FIFA Club World Cup opening match at Lumen Field.

"This collaboration is a love letter to Seattle. To the fans, the culture and the moments that make this club more than a team," said Courtney Carter, Chief Revenue Officer for Sounders FC. "This capsule and campaign with HOMETEAM and Yonny is an example of how the Sounders embrace, amplify and celebrate our community. The opportunity to boldly support local entrepreneurs and artists is reflective of who we are and with whom we stand."

"This project is about more than merch - it's about telling a story only Seattle natives could tell," says Ben Kirschner. "This is an important global moment, but we also wanted to keep it close to home. I'm proud to bring HOMETEAM together with the Sounders to pay tribute to the city that raised me, to celebrate our people, and of course, to support our Sounders squad."

The capsule collection officially launches on June 15 at 11:00 a.m. PT online and in Seattle's historic Pioneer Square at HOMETEAM Gallery, followed by the free Soccer & Sounds concert in Occidental Park later that evening.

"'City in Motion' is more than a song," says Yonny. "It gave me the opportunity to put my hometown in front of the entire world. In a town where you can do just about whatever your heart desires, whether that's being an artist, playing sports, or even opening your own little coffee shop, Seattle has always been a place where your most creative thoughts can flourish. I'm proud to stand with Sounders FC and HOMETEAM to show that it's bigger than just music or soccer, it's a movement!"

Sounders FC is one of three MLS clubs set to play in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (alongside Inter Miami CF and LAFC). The Rave Green qualified for this prestigious international tournament after a historic title run to the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup. Seattle begins the tournament against reigning Brazilian giant Botafogo on Sunday, June 15 (7:00 p.m. PT / DAZN), before facing Atlético Madrid on Thursday, June 19 (3:00 p.m. PT / DAZN) and 2025 UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain of France on Monday, June 23 (12:00 p.m. PT / DAZN), with all matches taking place at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Tickets for all six FIFA Club World Cup matches in Seattle are available via the newly offered exclusive Sounders FC rate. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to catch every game live on DAZN for free, with all 63 matches, live-streamed, free to view on DAZN globally, and in multiple languages.







