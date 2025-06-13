Road Tripping: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







WE BACK.

The boys had a weekend off for the international break. Rested and ready to head to Philadelphia for the start of a three-match road stretch.

Charlotte are coming off a much-needed win in Toronto. It was their second road win of the season and second in Canada. A truly dominant 2-0 performance with 3.5 xG and goals from Pep Biel and Patrick Agyemang.

Speaking of Pat, the striker is with the USMNT for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup and will miss this match, as will Tim Ream. On the other side, Philadelphia will be without Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel, who joined the US side. Plus, midfielder Danley Jean Jacques and goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to pick up three points in Chester:

Road Tripping

Before the win in Toronto, Charlotte had lost four straight on the road, not including Open Cup. Tripping.

When you fall, you can get back up, dust yourself off, and keep going. The boys did just that in Toronto, with a bit of swagger. Now the goal is to carry that forward. It's a crucial stretch of matches once again, where you need to pick up points and have some confidence going into a busy July.

The rest of last week will prove crucial for this weekend's match. It allowed enough time for Idan Toklomati to get healthy and ready to fill in for Patrick. Even better, Charlotte has a bye week after the Philadelphia match, right before a double-match week on the road again.

What does that mean? Charlotte's schedule will allow them not to get stuck 'road tripping'. Instead, it's just a few short business trips with some rest-a perfect formula to get work done and snag points on the road.

Find the Holes

Philly sits atop the Eastern Conference right now. Bobby Carnell has the Union humming with the league's third-most goals scored and second-best goal differential.

But if there was ever a good time to face the Union, it's right now. Quinn Sullivan is their leading assist man, and Sullivan, Harriel, and Jean Jaques are all tied for second in goals scored. Any time you don't have to face Andre Blake is a good day.

Will there be holes left by the four of them out? Possibly. This season, Union has a deep squad and a next man up mentality, leading them to where they are. Kai Wagner will be a constant threat. Tai Baribo is the leader in the Golden Boot race. The list goes on.

For Charlotte, this presents a chance to be the enforcer. Be confident in your game. Know that they have some holes to fill, and don't let them. Take your game to a rotated side and attack. Idan has already filled in for Pat at times this year, and it's worked. So Charlotte should come in confident, knowing the game could be there for them to take all three.







