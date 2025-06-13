By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati take to the road to start the month of June, the first of three road matches before returning to TQL Stadium in July. The visit to New England sets up FC Cincinnati to look for their first season sweep of the season, taking on the Revolution at Gilette Stadium.

Kickoff Saturday in Foxboro is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on AppleTV+ and listen locally in English on ESPN 1530 and 101.5 FM La Mega in Spanish. Let's look at some important figures that may factor into this road match, all presented by CTI.

39

Carles Gil is sixth in MLS with 39 key passes this season, tied with FC Cincinnati's Evander. Gil, 32, has been an institution for the Revs since arriving in 2019 from Spain after playing for clubs like Valencia and Aston Villa.

"He's one of the best players we have in this league," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of Gil. "As far as attacking creativity, no matter how well you game plan against him, if you're not close enough to him, he's going to make the game."

With six goals and four assists this season, the attacking midfielder and 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP leads the Revs in goal contributions - accounting for half of all goals by the Revs in 2025.

4

Gerardo "Dado" Valenzuela is third in goals scored this season with four, three of which have been game-winning goals. A graduate of the FC Cincinnati Academy, Valenzuela now leads all graduates in goals scored with five career finishes while also adding three assists for a total of eight goal contributions in 15 career starts.

12

Kévin Denkey is currently on a historic goal-scoring run for FC Cincinnati as at the midpoint of the 2025 MLS season, with 12 goals across all competitions (10 in MLS), he currently ranks Tied for 5th in club's MLS history for most MLS Regular Season goals in a season and Tied for 8th in club's all-time history for most goals in all-competitions in a season.

His 12 goals this season also ranks 11th all-time in goal scoring, tied with Luca Orellano. His next goal would give him 10th all-time on his own, and should he eclipse 16 goals this season, he would move into 8th all-time on his own.

98

Sergio Santos is currently sitting on 98 career appearances for The Orange and Blue, meaning that with two more appearances, he would become the 12th player in club history to reach 100 appearances. In his 98 appearances, Santos has scored 10 goals - 15th most in club history.

13

FC Cincinnati have earned 160 points since the start of the 2023 MLS Regular Season, which leads MLS over that span. This season, FCC is third in MLS points earned on the road with 13, trailing only Vancouver and Philadelphia, who have earned 15 points each this season.







