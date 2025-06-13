Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union: June 14, 2025
June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
After a weekend off for International Break, Charlotte FC will be back on the road in an Eastern Conference matchup against top seeded Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday night, June 14. Before the break, The Crown defeated Toronto FC 2-0 in the Club's first ever victory against The Reds North of the border. Saturday's match will be the seventh regular season meeting between the two sides, with the all-time series level at two wins, two draws, and two losses apiece.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:
Match: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union
When: Saturday, June 14
Where: Subaru Park, Chester, Pa.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen
Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)
For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.
Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:
Charlotte FC 2 - 0 Philadelphia Union (Major League Soccer | June 22, 2024)
Eastern Conference Table:
Philadelphia Union - 34 Points, 17 GP
FC Cincinnati - 30 points, 17 GP
Inter Miami CF - 29 Points, 16 GP
Nashville SC - 29 Points, 17 GP
New York City FC - 28 points, 18 GP
Columbus Crew - 28 points, 17 GP
New York Red Bulls - 27 points, 17 GP
Orlando City SC - 27 points, 17 GP
Charlotte FC - 25 points, 17 GP
Chicago Fire - 25 points, 16 GP
New England Revolution - 23 points, 15 GP
D.C United - 18 points, 18 GP
Players to Watch:
For both squads, there will be players missing and opportunities for others to step up. Charlotte FC will be without its leading goal scorer, Patrick Agyemang (six goals, one assist), and defender Tim Ream as they joined the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. On the attacking end, CLTFC will look to the likes of Wilfried Zaha (four goals, three assists) and Pep Biel (five goals, seven assists) to produce chances, while players such as Idan Toklamati and Tyger Smalls will look to fill in the scoring production in Agyemang's absence.
The top ranked Philadelphia Union will likely see a heavily rotated roster, with three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake (Jamacia), defender Nathan Harriel (USA), midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (Haiti), and midfielder Quinn Sullivan (USA) all joining their respective national teams to compete in the Gold Cup. The Union are also battling injury issues, with MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo (13 goals, 16 matches), and forward Mikael Uhre were both confirmed to be out during Head Coach Bradley Carnell's midweek press conference. This will be Charlotte FC's first look at Carnell's Philadelphia Union, who was named Head Coach ahead of the 2025 season, following up Jim Curtin, who served at the helm for 10 years and led the club to an MLS Cup final appearance in 2022.
Charlotte FC will be looking to capitalize on a depleted Union side and build on the momentum from Toronto as CLTFC looks towards a road-heavy June schedule.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 13, 2025
- SKC Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Visits Minnesota United FC for First-Ever Meeting on Saturday, June 14 - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Place Forward/Winger Ignatius Ganago on Short-Term Injured List - New England Revolution
- Rapids Set to Host Orlando City SC in Inter-Conference Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union: June 14, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF and Al Ahly FC Meet in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Opener - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Takes on Houston Dynamo FC Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host CF Montréal in Cross-Conference Matchup at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Return Home to Host FC Cincinnati - New England Revolution
- Road Tripping: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at Providence Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake to Honor Club Legend Nick Rimando Saturday against D.C. United - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in Nashville - Inter Miami CF
- Saturday Night Lights Presented by CalHOPE Closes Strong with June 14 Celebration at Washington United Youth Center - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC and Mercer University to Host Community Clinic in Macon, Georgia - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Summer Concert Series, Presented by Café Bustelo - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Kick off June Road Swing with Match at New England Revolution - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution - FC Cincinnati
- A City in Motion: Sounders FC and HOMETEAM Unite to Celebrate Seattle Culture Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF X LEVI's®: Fútbol Meets Streetwear and Individuality Takes Center Stage - Inter Miami CF
- 2025 NWSL Championship, Presented by Google Pixel, to be Staged at PayPal Park - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union: June 14, 2025
- Road Tripping: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union
- Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Named to U.S. Men's National Team 26-Player 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Roster
- FIFA Club World Cup™ Name AHPP Team Base Camp Training Site Ahead of Inaugural Tournament
- Charlotte FC and the Laundry Project Support Patrons of Local Laundromats