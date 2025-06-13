Match Preview: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union: June 14, 2025

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After a weekend off for International Break, Charlotte FC will be back on the road in an Eastern Conference matchup against top seeded Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday night, June 14. Before the break, The Crown defeated Toronto FC 2-0 in the Club's first ever victory against The Reds North of the border. Saturday's match will be the seventh regular season meeting between the two sides, with the all-time series level at two wins, two draws, and two losses apiece.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union

When: Saturday, June 14

Where: Subaru Park, Chester, Pa.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

Charlotte FC 2 - 0 Philadelphia Union (Major League Soccer | June 22, 2024)

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union - 34 Points, 17 GP

FC Cincinnati - 30 points, 17 GP

Inter Miami CF - 29 Points, 16 GP

Nashville SC - 29 Points, 17 GP

New York City FC - 28 points, 18 GP

Columbus Crew - 28 points, 17 GP

New York Red Bulls - 27 points, 17 GP

Orlando City SC - 27 points, 17 GP

Charlotte FC - 25 points, 17 GP

Chicago Fire - 25 points, 16 GP

New England Revolution - 23 points, 15 GP

D.C United - 18 points, 18 GP

Players to Watch:

For both squads, there will be players missing and opportunities for others to step up. Charlotte FC will be without its leading goal scorer, Patrick Agyemang (six goals, one assist), and defender Tim Ream as they joined the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. On the attacking end, CLTFC will look to the likes of Wilfried Zaha (four goals, three assists) and Pep Biel (five goals, seven assists) to produce chances, while players such as Idan Toklamati and Tyger Smalls will look to fill in the scoring production in Agyemang's absence.

The top ranked Philadelphia Union will likely see a heavily rotated roster, with three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake (Jamacia), defender Nathan Harriel (USA), midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (Haiti), and midfielder Quinn Sullivan (USA) all joining their respective national teams to compete in the Gold Cup. The Union are also battling injury issues, with MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo (13 goals, 16 matches), and forward Mikael Uhre were both confirmed to be out during Head Coach Bradley Carnell's midweek press conference. This will be Charlotte FC's first look at Carnell's Philadelphia Union, who was named Head Coach ahead of the 2025 season, following up Jim Curtin, who served at the helm for 10 years and led the club to an MLS Cup final appearance in 2022.

Charlotte FC will be looking to capitalize on a depleted Union side and build on the momentum from Toronto as CLTFC looks towards a road-heavy June schedule.







