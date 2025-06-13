Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in Nashville

The Inter Miami CF Academy is set to participate in the 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in Nashville, Tenn. as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete for an illustrious MLS NEXT championship. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from June 14-22 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn., with two championship matches contested on Saturday, June 21 and the final four championship games on Sunday, June 22.

2025 MLS NEXT Cup is the conclusion of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, featuring 32 of the top teams in each of the four different age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) that qualified for the competition based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex, a qualifying event that took place from May 9-13.

Playoff Push

Two of our teams - the U16s and U17s - have earned their place in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and will begin their journey in the Round of 32 this weekend:

Saturday, June 14 | 9:15 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF Academy U16 vs. New York Red Bulls - MLS NEXT Cup Round of 32

Sunday, June 15 | 1:00 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF Academy U17 vs. CSA Monmouth - MLS NEXT Cup Round of 32

Showcase Action

Our U13 and U14 age groups have been invited to compete in the MLS NEXT Cup Showcase, a high-level competition highlighting the depth and development of participating clubs. Both teams will open play on Thursday, June 19:

Thursday, June 19 | 9:00 a.m. ET

Inter Miami CF Academy U14 vs. Carolina Core - MLS NEXT Cup Showcase Round of 16

Thursday, June 19 | 5:30 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF Academy U13 vs. GFIA or AFC Lightning - MLS NEXT Cup Showcase Round of 16







