Inter Miami CF and Al Ahly FC Meet in FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Opener

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is ready to kick off its historic participation at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ this Saturday, June 14, facing Egyptian side Al Ahly FC in the tournament's opening game. Kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans from all around the globe can watch every Club World Cup game free on DAZN.com.

Past Match

Inter Miami picked up a 5-1 home win over the Columbus Crew in its most recent MLS regular season game on Saturday, May 31, in what was a stellar disply in attack from the team.

The win presented a brilliant performance from captain Lionel Messi, with a brace and three assists on the night. Attackers Tadeo Allende, Luis Suárez and Fafa Picault also got onto the scoresheet to lead the team to victory at Chase Stadium.

What is the FIFA Club World Cup?

With 32 participating clubs from around the world, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the most inclusive and merit-based global club competition, creating an opportunity for the best clubs in the world to fight for the crown.

How did Inter Miami secure its place to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Inter Miami secured its spot at the new FIFA Club World Cup after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, confirming the Club as the best team throughout the 2024 MLS regular season. Inter Miami qualified as the host country representative team on the basis of the Club's outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign that saw them secure the shield by breaking the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season, completing its 2024 season with 74 points.

Competition Format

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will get underway with a group stage of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format. Inter Miami was drawn alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC in group A. All of the groups for the competition can be viewed HERE.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16. From there on, the next rounds will be direct single-match knockout stages from the round of 16 to the final. There will be no third-place play-off match.

Inter Miami CF's Group Stage Schedule:

Saturday, June 14 vs. Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, June 19 vs. FC Porto at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Monday, June 23 vs. Palmeiras at 9 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium

Click HERE for more on Inter Miami's upcoming participation at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™!

Scouting Al Ahly FC

The Egyptian Premier League powerhouse earned its place in the Club World Cup by winning the 2020-21 CAF Champions League, the top club competition in the African continent.

Al Ahly enter the tournament after recently being crowned Egyptian Premier League Champions for a 45th, the most titles in the history of the league, in May.

Al Ahly are a historic side in African fútbol, notably being the winningest side in CAF Champions League history with a total 12 titles, seven more than the following team.

This year, they are set for their 10th appearance at a FIFA Club World Cup tournament, with their best performance being third place at the 2006, 2020, 2021 and 2023.







