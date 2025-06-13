Chicago Fire FC Announces Summer Concert Series, Presented by Café Bustelo

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo, which will feature post-match performances by top musical artists following the Club's Sat., July 12 and Sat., July 26 home matches. DannyLux will take the stage in the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo, following the Club's first-ever match against expansion side San Diego FC on Sat., July 12. Additional information on the July 26 Summer Concert Series date, including the artist unveiling, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo, is part of the Fire's efforts to enhance the matchday experience, and following the Club's recent announcement around plans to build a stadium in downtown Chicago, will continue to find new and innovative ways to engage and entertain fans in-stadium. The 2025 Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo, will build off last season's post-match concert from Pop/R&B Superstar Jason Derulo and a 2023 halftime performance from Chicago Rapper Lil Durk.

DannyLux, an American singer-songwriter, began his career at the age of sixteen and gained recognition for his work in the rising genre of regional Mexican music. During the 2020 COVID pandemic, the singer began posting covers on TikTok, which eventually gained traction and millions of views. Born in Palm Springs, California, he has reached a widespread audience with hits such as "Jugaste y Sufrí", "Corazón Frío", and "Si Superias". He has collaborated with many top artists including Eslabon Armado and Ivan Cornejo, helping to shape the next generation of música mexicana. He has gained recognition and received a BMI Latin Music Award for his song "Jugaste y Sufrí" with Eslabon Armado. Tickets for the July 12 match versus San Diego FC, featuring a post-match performance from DannyLux, are available starting at $29* and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

Café Bustelo joined forces with the Club ahead of the 2025 MLS Season, becoming the Official Coffee and Espresso of Chicago Fire FC. In addition to serving as the presenting sponsor of the Summer Concert series, as part of the multiyear agreement Café Bustelo will be integrated across Club pre-match promotional materials distributed by the Fire, inclusive of email marketing, social media, and digital advertising highlighting the post-match concerts. Café Bustelo will also be featured in-stadium during Fire home matches, with highly visible LED and videoboard rotational signage, and will have branding on and around the stage during the Summer Concert Series. The Fire will work with Café Bustelo on a variety of on-site activations inside Soldier Field's Gate 0 on Fire home matchdays, allowing fans to interact with and sample products from the Latin-inspired coffee roasters. Additionally, Café Bustelo products will be integrated into the menu at the 2nd Star Tavern located at the Club's Fire Pitch.

Chicago returns to the lakefront to begin a three-game homestand with a rematch against Nashville SC on Saturday, June 14. The second leg of a double header with Chicago Stars FC will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the doubleheader at Soldier Field can be purchased  HERE  via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2025 MLS Season, please visit:  chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire  using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at  facebook.com/chicagofire/.   







