Rapids Set to Host Orlando City SC in Inter-Conference Matchup

June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (6-7-4, 22 pts. 8th West) continue their homestand with an inter-conference matchup against Orlando City SC (7-4-6, 27 pts., 7th East) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Heading into Saturday night, these two clubs will face off for just the ninth time in MLS since Orlando entered the league in 2015. Orlando has the edge in the all-time series, but Colorado has seen the most of their success against this Eastern Conference opponent at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids have played to a 1-1-2 record against Orlando at home all-time.

This contest is Colorado's third against an Eastern Conference opponent this season. The club split those two matches, with a win at home against Charlotte FC and a loss on the road to D.C. United.

The Rapids will look to bounce back from a pair of losses, most recently a 0-2 loss at home against Austin FC. Despite the scoreline, goalkeeper Nico Hansen continued his strong play in net while filling in for Zack Steffen, who has been sidelined with a knee injury. Steffen suffered his injury while at training camp for the U.S. Men's National Team earlier this month and underwent successful surgery on June 10 to repair his right medial meniscus. The timetable for his return is four to six weeks.

In his stead, Hansen has been putting up numbers that compete with some of the top goalkeepers in MLS. In the five matches since he took over on May 17, Hansen leads the league in both saves (19) and save percentage (82.6%). He also ranks second in saves from inside the penalty area (13) and clean sheets (2) in that span.

Orlando will attempt to turn the page from their recent stretch of results as well, with the club also in the midst of a two-match losing streak. Last weekend the club fell at home to Chicago Fire FC by a final score of 1-3. Orlando have had inconsistent results on the road so far this season, having posted a 2-2-4 record through their first eight matches away from home.







