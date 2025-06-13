CF Montréal Takes on Houston Dynamo FC Saturday
June 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
HOUSTON, Texas - CF Montréal will travel to Texas to play Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday at 8:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
The Bleu-blanc-noir will visit Houston for the first time since the 2022 season. On August 13, 2022, CF Montréal took home a 3-2 win over the Dynamo, a first-ever victory on the road at Shell Energy Stadium.
Interim head coach Marco Donadel's side holds an overall record of 8-7-2 (27 goals for, 22 goals against) against Houston Dynamo FC and a 1-7-1 record (8 goals for, 19 goals against) when playing in the Lone Star State.
In its third season under head coach Ben Olsen, the Dynamo are currently 10th in the Western Conference with a 5-7-5 record. In its last match, Houston suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Sporting Kansas City on May 31.
CF Montréal will be without midfielders Olger Escobar (Guatemala) and Nathan Saliba (Canada) as well as defenders Joel Waterman (Canada) and Dante Sealy (Trinidad and Tobago) who are on international duty ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. Forward Giacomo Vrioni will also be suspended for the match due to a red card received in the May 31 game.
On its end, Houston will be without midfielder Jack McGlynn who was called up by the United States for the Gold Cup.
