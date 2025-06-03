Dante Sealy Called up by Trinidad and Tobago

June 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal defender Dante Sealy has been called up by the Trinidad and Tobago national team ahead of the June international window.

Sealy is called up for the Trinidad and Tobago national team for the first time. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Sealy had previously represented the United States at the U16, U17 and U20 levels.

Trinidad and Tobago will play Saint Kitts and Nevis on Friday, June 6 and Costa Rica on Tuesday, June 10 in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.







