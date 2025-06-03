Florida Blue Training Center to Host Borussia Dortmund Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
June 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF's state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center will continue hosting some of fútbol's top teams, this time becoming the home of German giants Borussia Dortmund ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup participation.
The Black and Yellow will arrive in South Florida on June 13 and remain at the facility, in between their matches, through the end of the competition.
The team is aiming for a deep run in the prestigious tournament, where they have been drawn into Group F alongside Fluminense FC (Brazil), Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), and Ulsan HD (South Korea).
This visit marks the second time a Bundesliga club has been hosted at Inter Miami's world-class facilities, following RB Leipzig's preseason training stint during the summer of 2024. The Florida Blue Training Center continues to solidify its reputation as a premier destination for elite international teams, having previously welcomed the reigning World Cup champions Argentina, LaLiga's FC Barcelona, the U.S. Men's and Women's National Team, and several other global fútbol powerhouses.
The Florida Blue Training Center is a 50,000-square-foot complex featuring six natural grass fields and one turf field, designed to support both professional and youth players. The training center sits adjacent to the Club's 21,500-capacity Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
