Get Ready for the Summer Showdown: Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup Group Stage Matchups' Kickoff Times Set

June 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Leagues Cup is back for a Summer Showdown of Fútbol! Don't miss the opportunity to bring your energy, excitement, and passion as we look to achieve Leagues Cup glory once again.

Kickoff times for Inter Miami's group stage matches have been announced. Mark your calendars and grab your tickets!

Join us as we take on three different outstanding Mexican teams from Liga MX in the 2025 Leagues Cup Group Stage, all at Chase Stadium.

Summer Showdown of Fútbol - Leagues Cup 2025

Wednesday, July 30: Inter Miami CF vs. Atlas F.C at 7:30 p.m. ET (Tickets)

Saturday, August 2: Inter Miami CF vs. Club Necaxa at 7 p.m. ET (Tickets)

Wednesday, August 6: Inter Miami CF vs. Pumas UNAM at 7:30 p.m. ET (Tickets)

Inter Miami will be making its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023 in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club. In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.