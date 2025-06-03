Mexican Men's National Team to Make GEODIS Park Debut in Friendly against Korea Republic on September 9, 2025

June 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Mexican Men's National Team will face the Korea Republic (South Korea) at GEODIS Park in an international friendly on Tuesday, Sept. 9 (time TBD) during its MexTour 2025 series in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Tickets for the match will go on sale to general public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, June 6 at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster. Additional ticketing information is listed below.

The match will mark the Mexican Men's National Team's first appearance at GEODIS Park and first visit to Music City since it defeated Panama 3-0 in an international friendly at Nissan Stadium in 2021.

Mexico and South Korea have met 14 times previously, with the Mexican Men's National Team leading the all-time series with a record of 8W-2L-4D. The nation's last met on November 14, 2020 when Mexico defeated the Korea Republic 3-2 in a friendly played in Austria.

The MexTour 2025 match caps an exciting summer of soccer at GEODIS Park that, in addition to Nashville Soccer Club's Major League Soccer fixtures (tickets on sale here), features the United States Men's National Team take over Switzerland in a 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Send Off Match June 10 (tickets available here), the FIFA Club World Cup™ (tickets here), and a friendly between Nashville SC and English Premier League side Aston Villa F.C. on Aug. 2 (tickets on sale here).

EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR NASHVILLE SC SEASON TICKET MEMBERS

Nashville SC Season Ticket Members and NSC Partners can enjoy a presale window beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. CT and ending Thursday, June 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive an email with their presale code and information.

Fans who are not Season Ticket Members can access the presale on Wednesday, June 4 by visiting https://nashvillesoccerclub-cfcrk.formstack.com/forms/mexico_south_korea_presale_signup.

Ticket Sale Schedule for Mexico vs. Korea Republic at GEODIS Park:

Sales Schedule Presale Date & Start Time

Soccer United Marketing (SUM) Database Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT

AT&T Partner Presale Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT

Mexican National Team Tour Sponsors Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT

Visa Presale(Visa cardholders only) Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT

Local Sports Commission Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT

Nashville SC Season Ticket Members & Partners Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT

Nashville SC Database Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT

Public Sale Friday, June 6 | 10 a.m. CT







Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.