Mexican Men's National Team to Make GEODIS Park Debut in Friendly against Korea Republic on September 9, 2025
June 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Mexican Men's National Team will face the Korea Republic (South Korea) at GEODIS Park in an international friendly on Tuesday, Sept. 9 (time TBD) during its MexTour 2025 series in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 26™.
Tickets for the match will go on sale to general public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, June 6 at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster. Additional ticketing information is listed below.
The match will mark the Mexican Men's National Team's first appearance at GEODIS Park and first visit to Music City since it defeated Panama 3-0 in an international friendly at Nissan Stadium in 2021.
Mexico and South Korea have met 14 times previously, with the Mexican Men's National Team leading the all-time series with a record of 8W-2L-4D. The nation's last met on November 14, 2020 when Mexico defeated the Korea Republic 3-2 in a friendly played in Austria.
The MexTour 2025 match caps an exciting summer of soccer at GEODIS Park that, in addition to Nashville Soccer Club's Major League Soccer fixtures (tickets on sale here), features the United States Men's National Team take over Switzerland in a 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Send Off Match June 10 (tickets available here), the FIFA Club World Cup™ (tickets here), and a friendly between Nashville SC and English Premier League side Aston Villa F.C. on Aug. 2 (tickets on sale here).
EXCLUSIVE PRESALES FOR NASHVILLE SC SEASON TICKET MEMBERS
Nashville SC Season Ticket Members and NSC Partners can enjoy a presale window beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. CT and ending Thursday, June 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive an email with their presale code and information.
Fans who are not Season Ticket Members can access the presale on Wednesday, June 4 by visiting https://nashvillesoccerclub-cfcrk.formstack.com/forms/mexico_south_korea_presale_signup.
Ticket Sale Schedule for Mexico vs. Korea Republic at GEODIS Park:
Sales Schedule Presale Date & Start Time
Soccer United Marketing (SUM) Database Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT
AT&T Partner Presale Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT
Mexican National Team Tour Sponsors Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT
Visa Presale(Visa cardholders only) Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT
Local Sports Commission Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT
Nashville SC Season Ticket Members & Partners Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT
Nashville SC Database Wednesday, June 4 | 10 a.m. CT
Public Sale Friday, June 6 | 10 a.m. CT
Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2025
- The Dream Isn't Over: Academy Players Comments on Memorable Inaugural Dreams Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Mexican Men's National Team to Make GEODIS Park Debut in Friendly against Korea Republic on September 9, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Florida Blue Training Center to Host Borussia Dortmund Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- FIFA Club World Cup™ Name AHPP Team Base Camp Training Site Ahead of Inaugural Tournament - Charlotte FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce Spanish-Language Radio Partnership with Tico Sports - Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United Signs Defensive Midfielder Carlos Harvey to Contract Extension - Minnesota United FC
- Get Ready for the Summer Showdown: Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup Group Stage Matchups' Kickoff Times Set - Inter Miami CF
- Six Nashville SC Players Called up for International Duty During June - Nashville SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Mexican Men's National Team to Make GEODIS Park Debut in Friendly against Korea Republic on September 9, 2025
- Six Nashville SC Players Called up for International Duty During June
- Nashville SC Matches Team Record Unbeaten Streak of 10 with 2-2 Draw against New York City FC
- Nashville SC's Unbeaten Streak Reaches Nine with 2-2 Draw at Columbus Crew
- Nashville SC Announces Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Date & Time, Will Host D.C. United at 8 p.m. CT on July 9