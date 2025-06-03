The Dream Isn't Over: Academy Players Comments on Memorable Inaugural Dreams Cup

June 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Last week, the Inter Miami CF Academy hosted the inaugural Dreams Cup, a special tournament that brought together talent, passion, and purpose in every category. Over four unforgettable days, fútbol dreams came to life.

The inaugural edition of the biggest youth tournament organized by the Club to date left its mark not only on the pitch, but in the hearts of every player who took part. From the youngest dreamers to rising MVPs. Just a little more on how amazing the event was here's what the players themselves had to say about being part of something truly special

U-10s

Noah Scaglia from the U-10s summed up the excitement of being part of history, "Being part of the first Dreams Cup makes us all happy. We are getting ready for the next one to win."

U-11s

Giandaniele Iorio from the U-11s shared just how much the experience meant to him, "Every time I played I felt super excited and happy. It means so much to me. It was an honor to play in the Dreams Cup."

U-12s

Julian Yema from the U-12 team stated, "I really enjoyed playing the Dreams Cup with my team and it was amazing to win my Academy's cup."

U13s

For U-13 standout Sebastián Bennett, who scored in the final and earned MVP honors,

"What a tournament... playing and scoring in the final was an unreal feeling. I couldn't have done it without my amazing coaches who supported me along the way."

U-14s

U-14 MVP and final goalscorer Matthew Delivrance reflected on the bigger meaning behind it all: "Dreams Cup is all about having the freedom to dream. It gives the youth players the gap to express themselves, the gap to dream, the ability to dream. I can't wait for the next one."

U-15s

U-15 captain Antonio Antonelli captured the lasting impact of the tournament: "The experience of playing in the Dreams Cup was incredible. It's a memory I'll always carry with me and one that helped me grow so much as a player and as a person."

U-16s

Forward Mathias Vieux, who also found the net in the final, highlighted the unity the tournament created: "From the first game to the final, it was pure passion, competition, and all the teams united. It really showed what fútbol in Miami and around the world is about: dreams, community, and playing with passion."

U17s

Max Armando of the U-17s emphasized what it means to represent more than just a team: The Dreams Cup isn't just about winning, it's about representing our Academy and bringing our values to the pitch."

U19s

And Rodrigo Vanososte, who scored in the final and was named MVP for the U-19s, closed it out with pride, "Competing in a tournament so important to the club filled me with pride. From the very first match, we could feel the energy this tournament brought and the level of every team was incredibly high."







