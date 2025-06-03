Colorado Rapids Announce Spanish-Language Radio Partnership with Tico Sports

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announce today Tico Sports as the club's new Spanish-language radio partner. Tico will produce Spanish radio broadcast for select matches during the 2025 MLS Regular Season and Leagues Cup.

"The Rapids are thrilled to partner with Tico Sports to bring back Spanish radio broadcasts for Rapids fans," said Alex McGeorge, Rapids Vice President of Media. "It's exciting to provide another outlet for the Latino and Hispanic community to connect with the club and to showcase the excitement of our big matches later this season."

Fans can tune in to the Spanish broadcast locally on La Invasora 87.7FM. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available to stream via the Rapids App, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (home games) as well as the digital outlets for La Invasora and Tico Sports.

"We're excited to join forces with the Colorado Rapids to serve one of the fastest-growing fanbases in professional sports-the Latino community," said CiCi Rojas, President of Tico Sports. "This partnership reflects the Rapids' recognition of the tremendous influence Latino fans and consumers have on the game and the marketplace. Through culturally resonant broadcasts and community engagement, we aim to deepen connections, amplify the excitement of each match, and deliver value to both fans and partners."

Broadcast Schedule

- July 31 - Home - vs Santos Laguna (Leagues Cup) - 7:30 p.m. MT

- August 3 - Home - vs Club Tijuana (Leagues Cup) - 7:30 p.m. MT

- August 16 - Home vs Atlanta United - Kickoff 7:30 p.m. MT

- August 23 - Away @ LA Galaxy - Kickoff - 8:30 p.m. MT

- October 4 - Away @ Real Salt Lake - Kickoff - 7:30 p.m. MT

- October 19 - Home vs LAFC - Kickoff - 7:00 p.m. MT







