Minnesota United Signs Defensive Midfielder Carlos Harvey to Contract Extension

June 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed Panamanian midfielder Carlos Harvey to a three-year contract extension through 2028, with a club option for the 2029 season.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God. I am also grateful to the club and staff for the opportunity to continue to wear this crest," said midfielder Carlos Harvey. "I've grown a lot as a player and person, and I'm looking forward to what more I can achieve with the team. I also want to thank all the fans who come out and support us every game day and for making me feel at home in Minnesota."

"Credit to the recruitment team who identified Carlos in the USL Championship, we saw not only a strong fit for the culture we're building at Minnesota United, but also a player with valuable versatility," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, Khaled El-Ahmad. "He works hard every day to improve, and he's in a great environment to keep developing. We're excited to see his continued growth and the different ways he can contribute to the team."

Harvey joined Minnesota United from USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC in January 2024. Since then, the Panamanian international has played 2,465 minutes in 40 matches for the Loons, including 28 starts, across all competitions (regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup), tallying two assists. Harvey also appeared in four matches for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, MNUFC2, scoring his first professional hat trick in a 4-3 win against Portland Timbers2 on April 21, 2024. In 2025, Harvey has started in 11 out of 17 matches across all competitions for MNUFC, recording one assist in 970 minutes.

During his time with Phoenix, Harvey scored seven goals and provided five assists in 36 matches across all competitions in 2023. He started and played all of Phoenix's USLC Playoffs games, assisting the team to its first USL Championship title.

The defensive midfielder made his professional debut with Tauro FC in his native country of Panama before being loaned to LA Galaxy II (currently known as Ventura County FC) ahead of the 2019 season. He scored six goals and provided one assist in 55 USL Championship regular season appearances between two seasons. Harvey also had a loan stint with LA Galaxy before completing a transfer to the MLS side in February 2021. He made his MLS debut on July 18, 2020 against LAFC and appeared in 10 MLS matches overall across three seasons.

Internationally, Harvey has represented Panama at the U20 and senior team level, making his debut for the Panamanian National Team on Jan. 27, 2019 against the U.S. Men's National Team. Since then, he's appeared in 13 matches, most recently appearing in the team's run in the Concacaf Nations League where Los Canaleros finished as runners-up in the tournament.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs defensive midfielder Carlos Harvey to a contract extension through 2028, with a club option for the 2029 season.

VITALS

Carlos Harvey

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 196 lbs.

Date of Birth: 2/3/2000 (25 years old)

Hometown: Panama City, Panama

Citizenship: Panama







