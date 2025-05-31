Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire features Minnesota United in a Western Conference showdown against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field. With just six points separating the top five teams in the standings, Sunday night's clash sets the stage for a high-stakes battle in an increasingly tight playoff race. Both clubs have leaned on defensive organization and timely moments to stay near the top of the table, and each will look to continue that form in their first regular-season meeting of the 2025 campaign. The Loons make the trip to Seattle still seeking their first-ever result at Lumen Field, while the Sounders look to extend their 13-match home unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Minnesota heads to Seattle following a hard-earned 0-0 draw on the road against Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Loons stood tall defensively, with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and the back line delivering another standout performance to secure his eighth clean sheet of the season. The result extended Minnesota's unbeaten streak across all competitions to four matches and kept the club firmly in third place with 27 points through 16 games.

Seattle, meanwhile, notched a 1-0 win midweek over San Diego FC at Lumen Field. Forward Jesús Ferreira bagged his first goal in a Sounders jersey, converting a low cross inside the six-yard box for the match's lone goal. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season in the win, helping Seattle improve to 5-0-2 at home in 2025 and remain unbeaten in their last 13 home matches overall. Now just a single point behind the Loons in the standings, the Sounders look to carry momentum into a crucial conference fixture as they continue to climb after a slow start to the year.

Minnesota will aim to reverse a tough trend at Lumen Field, where the club has never beaten Seattle in previous league visits. The Sounders, meanwhile, have not lost at home in their last 13 matches across all competitions. With both teams in solid form and key playoff implications at stake, Sunday's primetime meeting promises a fiercely contested matchup in front of a packed Seattle crowd.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED @ SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

06.01.2025 | MLS Regular Season| Match 17

5:00 p.m. CT (Apple TV+; MLS Season Pass; DIRECTV on 493; Xfinity X1 on 3971 and Xfinity Stream app; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 7-3-6 (27 pts. | 3-2-3 on the road)

SEA: 7-4-5 (26 pts. | 5-0-2 at home)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.