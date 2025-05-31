Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview
May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire features Minnesota United in a Western Conference showdown against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field. With just six points separating the top five teams in the standings, Sunday night's clash sets the stage for a high-stakes battle in an increasingly tight playoff race. Both clubs have leaned on defensive organization and timely moments to stay near the top of the table, and each will look to continue that form in their first regular-season meeting of the 2025 campaign. The Loons make the trip to Seattle still seeking their first-ever result at Lumen Field, while the Sounders look to extend their 13-match home unbeaten streak across all competitions.
Minnesota heads to Seattle following a hard-earned 0-0 draw on the road against Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Loons stood tall defensively, with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and the back line delivering another standout performance to secure his eighth clean sheet of the season. The result extended Minnesota's unbeaten streak across all competitions to four matches and kept the club firmly in third place with 27 points through 16 games.
Seattle, meanwhile, notched a 1-0 win midweek over San Diego FC at Lumen Field. Forward Jesús Ferreira bagged his first goal in a Sounders jersey, converting a low cross inside the six-yard box for the match's lone goal. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season in the win, helping Seattle improve to 5-0-2 at home in 2025 and remain unbeaten in their last 13 home matches overall. Now just a single point behind the Loons in the standings, the Sounders look to carry momentum into a crucial conference fixture as they continue to climb after a slow start to the year.
Minnesota will aim to reverse a tough trend at Lumen Field, where the club has never beaten Seattle in previous league visits. The Sounders, meanwhile, have not lost at home in their last 13 matches across all competitions. With both teams in solid form and key playoff implications at stake, Sunday's primetime meeting promises a fiercely contested matchup in front of a packed Seattle crowd.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hassani Dotson - Knee (Out)
Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED @ SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
06.01.2025 | MLS Regular Season| Match 17
5:00 p.m. CT (Apple TV+; MLS Season Pass; DIRECTV on 493; Xfinity X1 on 3971 and Xfinity Stream app; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 7-3-6 (27 pts. | 3-2-3 on the road)
SEA: 7-4-5 (26 pts. | 5-0-2 at home)
Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025
- Nashville SC Matches Team Record Unbeaten Streak of 10 with 2-2 Draw against New York City FC - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Rallies for Road Tie at Nashville SC - New York City FC
- Revolution II Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn Available against CF Montreal on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose equalize in 83rd minute with Josef Martínez goal but edged by St. Louis penalty kick in stoppage time - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal Academy U16 Team Qualifies for the MLS Next Playoffs - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Homegrown Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Put Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak on Line vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park this Morning at 11:30 a.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Homegrown Contract
- Minnesota United Records Eighth Shutout in 0-0 Draw
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Short-Term Agreement
- Vote Loons: Voting Opens Today for 2025 MLS All-Star Game