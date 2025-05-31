CF Montréal Academy U16 Team Qualifies for the MLS Next Playoffs

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - The CF Montréal Academy U16 team qualified for the MLS NEXT playoffs following its 3-0 win in its final regular-season match against New York City FC Saturday at Centre Nutrilait.

With a 7-7-0 record, head coach Félix Brillant's players finished third in their regional division. This qualifies them among the 32 teams for the MLS NEXT Cup playoffs, to be held June 14-22 at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee.

"This qualification is the result of the hard work of the Academy's players and staff since September," said Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. This playoff experience will be beneficial to their development, and we hope to proudly represent the Club on the pitch, just as we did at the Generation adidas Cup last April, where we reached the quarterfinals."

MLS NEXT CUP U16 SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 14: Round of 32 (match to be determined)

Monday, June 16: Round of 16

Tuesday, June 17: Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 19: Semi-finals

Saturday, June 21: Final at GEODIS Park







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.