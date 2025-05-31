D.C. United Win 2-1 Against FC Cincinnati on the Road

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Forward Gabriel Pirani scored his second goal of the season in the 2nd minute, assisted by David Schnegg. Pirani had one assist and five total shots in 60 minutes played

Defender Conner Antley scored his first career MLS goal in the 19th minute, assisted by Gabriel Pirani. Antley won the most duels in the match with 10 and recorded four recoveries in 90 minutes played.

Defender David Schnegg recorded his team leading fourth MLS assist of the season. Schnegg had a 100% tackle success rate and recorded three interceptions in 90 minutes played.

Midfielder Matti Peltola won five ground duels and had a 97% passing accuracy; he completed 60 minutes.

The Black-and-Red are 6-4-4 against FC Cincinnati all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 4-1-3 record against FC Cincinnati on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-4-2 on the road this 2025 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

Boxscore

FC Cincinnati Lineup: Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson, Teenage Hadebe (Luca Orellano 46'), Matt Miazga (Brad Smith 68'), Lukas Engel, DeAndre Yedlin, Evander, Pavel Bucha, Brian Anunga (Obinna Nwobodo 46'), Kevin Denkey (Sergio Santos 83'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Kei Kamara 46')

Unused Substitutes: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Gilberto Flores, Corey Baird

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Aaron Herrera, Matti Peltola (Brandon Servania 60'), Boris Enow (Rida Zouhir 84'), João Peglow (Hosei Kijima 46'), Gabriel Pirani (Jared Stroud 60'), Conner Antley, David Schnegg, Jacob Murrell (Dominique Badji 60')

Unused Substitutes: Jordan Farr, Randall Leal, Derek Dodson, Kristian Fletcher

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

--- www.dcunited.com ---







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.