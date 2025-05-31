D.C. United Win 2-1 Against FC Cincinnati on the Road
May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Forward Gabriel Pirani scored his second goal of the season in the 2nd minute, assisted by David Schnegg. Pirani had one assist and five total shots in 60 minutes played
Defender Conner Antley scored his first career MLS goal in the 19th minute, assisted by Gabriel Pirani. Antley won the most duels in the match with 10 and recorded four recoveries in 90 minutes played.
Defender David Schnegg recorded his team leading fourth MLS assist of the season. Schnegg had a 100% tackle success rate and recorded three interceptions in 90 minutes played.
Midfielder Matti Peltola won five ground duels and had a 97% passing accuracy; he completed 60 minutes.
The Black-and-Red are 6-4-4 against FC Cincinnati all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United have a 4-1-3 record against FC Cincinnati on the road in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 2-4-2 on the road this 2025 MLS season.
Goals By Half
Scoring Summary
Misconduct Summary
Boxscore
FC Cincinnati Lineup: Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson, Teenage Hadebe (Luca Orellano 46'), Matt Miazga (Brad Smith 68'), Lukas Engel, DeAndre Yedlin, Evander, Pavel Bucha, Brian Anunga (Obinna Nwobodo 46'), Kevin Denkey (Sergio Santos 83'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Kei Kamara 46')
Unused Substitutes: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Gilberto Flores, Corey Baird
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Aaron Herrera, Matti Peltola (Brandon Servania 60'), Boris Enow (Rida Zouhir 84'), João Peglow (Hosei Kijima 46'), Gabriel Pirani (Jared Stroud 60'), Conner Antley, David Schnegg, Jacob Murrell (Dominique Badji 60')
Unused Substitutes: Jordan Farr, Randall Leal, Derek Dodson, Kristian Fletcher
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
--- www.dcunited.com ---
Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2025
- Sporting KC Wins, 3-1, in Houston - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Dallas Draws, 0-0, Against First-Place Philadelphia Union - FC Dallas
- Revolution Conclude Road Trip with 3-0 Win at CF Montreal - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 3-1, to Sporting Kansas City - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defeats Orlando City SC, 3-1, at Inter&Co Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- CF Montréal blanked, 3-0, by New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- D.C. United Win 2-1 Against FC Cincinnati on the Road - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at New York Red Bulls - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Edged by D.C. United - FC Cincinnati
- Messi Brilliance, Firing Attack Lead Inter Miami CF to 5-1 Home Win Over Columbus Crew - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Shelled by Inter Miami CF - Columbus Crew SC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Claims First-Ever Victory in Toronto - Charlotte FC
- CLTFC earns win in Toronto behind Biel and Agyemang goals - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (0) - Charlotte FC (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- Nashville SC Matches Team Record Unbeaten Streak of 10 with 2-2 Draw against New York City FC - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Rallies for Road Tie at Nashville SC - New York City FC
- Revolution II Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn Available against CF Montreal on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose equalize in 83rd minute with Josef Martínez goal but edged by St. Louis penalty kick in stoppage time - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal Academy U16 Team Qualifies for the MLS Next Playoffs - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Sunday Afternoon at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Homegrown Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Put Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak on Line vs. St. Louis CITY SC at Energizer Park this Morning at 11:30 a.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Win 2-1 Against FC Cincinnati on the Road
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC
- D.C. United Tie 1-1 against the New England Revolution at Audi Field
- D.C. United to Play Nashville SC in Quarterfinal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on July 9 at GEODIS Park
- D.C. United Lose 2-0 Against the New York Red Bulls at Audi Field