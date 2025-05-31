Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at New York Red Bulls
May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Atlanta will return to action after the June FIFA window on June 12 when it faces New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.
New York struck first and scored the opening goal in the third minute on its first chance of the match. Cameron Harper pounced on an Atlanta pass in the defensive third near the top of the box, took a couple of touches to shift the ball onto his left foot and shot from 10 yards out past a diving Brad Guzan.
Atlanta's first good chance of the half came on the counter attack in the 26th minute. Miguel Almirón flicked on a long clearance at midfield into the path of Saba Lobjanidze. The Georgian winger had space down the right and sprinted towards New York's goal where he fired a right-footed shot from just inside the box that was saved by Carlos Coronel.
The Red Bulls doubled their lead through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 29th minute. Harper was played in behind Atlanta's back line down the right wing. He one-timed a ball across the face of goal to an onrushing Choupo-Moting who slotted the ball into the corner for the 2-0 lead at halftime.
Atlanta made three substitutions at the break looking for a spark in the second half, bringing on Brooks Lennon, Mateusz Klich and Noah Cobb. Klich and Lennon combined to create a scoring opportunity in the 54th minute. The Polish midfielder played a through ball down the wing into the path of Lennon who one-timed a low cross into the box that nearly connected with Latte Lath.
A couple minutes later, Latte Lath appeared to pull one goal back for Atlanta after converting a rebound inside the six-yard box, however Derrick Williams was ruled offside after he headed a free kick from Alexey Miranchuk in the lead up to the goal. The 5-Stripes kept pushing and came close to scoring in the later stages of the match. Bartosz Slisz combined with Klich at the top of the box and slipped a ball into the path of Jamal Thiaré who was in on goal, but his point blank shot was saved by Coronel.
Atlanta United (4-8-5, 17 points) returns to action Thursday, June 12 when it travels to face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 10-8 Atlanta
Shots on target: 4-3 New York
Corner kicks: 8-1 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 13-11 New York
xG: 1.2 - 0.9 New York
Possession: 54-46 New York
Passing accuracy: 85-78 New York
Scoring
NYRB - Harper 3'
NYRB - Choupo-Moting 29' (Harper, Hack)
Disciplinary
NYRB - Kyle Duncan 26'
ATL - Matt Edwards 34'
NYRB - Daniel Edelman 45'
NYRB - Alexander Hack 61'
ATL - Bartosz Slisz 78'
NYRB - Raheem Edwards 90+6'
Attendance: 20,187
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Pedro Amador (Brooks Lennon -46')
D: Luis Abram (Noah Cobb - 46')
D: Derrick Williams
D: Matt Edwards
M: Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera- 75')
M: Jay Fortune (Mateusz Klich - 46')
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Alexey Miranchuk
M: Miguel Almirón (Jamal Thiaré - 60')
F: Latte Lath
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Ronald Hernández
Will Reilly
Luke Brennan
NEW YORK RED BULLS STARTING LINEUP
GK: Carlos Coronel
D: Kyle Duncan (Sean Nealis - 83')
D: Alexander Hack
D: Noah Eile
D: Omar Valencia (Raheem Edwards - 81')
M: Cameron Harper (Dennis Gjengaar - 73')
M: Peter Stroud
M: Daniel Edelman
M: Wiki Carmona (Mohammed Sofo - 73')
F: Emil Forsberg (c) (Serge Ngoma - 83')
F: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Substitutes not used:
AJ Marcucci
Wiktor Bogacz
Tim Parker
Ronald Donkor
OFFICIALS
Marcos DeOliveira II (referee), Corey Parker (assistant), Eric Weisbrod (assistant), Jeremy Scheer (fourth), Timothy Ford (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)
