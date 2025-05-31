Toronto FC (0) - Charlotte FC (2) Postgame Summary

May 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SCORING SUMMARY

CLT - Pep Biel 56' (Liel Abada, Wilfried Zaha)

CLT - Patrick Agyemang 90'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Deybi Flores 37' (caution)

TOR - Jonathan Osorio 80' (caution)

TOR - Richie Laryea 86' (caution)

CLT - Patrick Agyemang 90+1' (caution)

TOR - Raoul Petretta 90+2' (caution)

RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC 3-10-4 13 points

Charlotte FC 8-8-1 25 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Kosi Thompson, Zane Monlouis (Sigurd Rosted 46'), Lazar Stefanovic (Richie Laryea 77'), Raoul Petretta; Deybi Flores (Alonso Coello 84'), Jonathan Osorio (C), Lorenzo Insigne; Maxime Dominguez (Theo Corbeanu 67'), Tyrese Spicer (Derrick Etienne Jr. 46'), Ola Brynhildsen

Substitutes Not Used: Luka Gavran, Kevin Long, Matty Longstaff, Charlie Sharp

CHARLOTTE FC - David Bingham; Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Andrew Privett, Adilson Malanda, Souleyman Doumbia (Tim Ream 66'); Ashley Westwood (C), Brandt Bronico, Pep Biel (Eryk Williamson 75'); Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas 86'), Wilfried Zaha, Patrick Agyemang

Substitutes Not Used: Kristijan Kahlina, Bill Tuiloma, Nick Scardina, Djibril Diani, Tyger Smalls, Iuri Tavares

ROBIN FRASER - HEAD COACH, TORONTO FC

Q: Another disappointing evening. It seemed like you were showing signs of life after halftime and then you give up a goal. What was your take on the evening?

The first half was frustrating and difficult. The wind, I think, really, really affected the game in the first half, make some of our decisions with the ball. Weren't as good as they needed to be defensively. It felt like we weren't as connected as we have been over the last couple of games, I thought, and we talked about a few things at halftime. I thought in the second half we, as I agree with you, showed real signs of life, but it was just disappointing. I mean, we give up a goal that I don't think we should give up, actually both goals. The second goal also was one that we shouldn't have given up and it's just disappointing that we see good and bad within each game. I think we, last time we talked about having more good and less bad and that's the direction we're going, and I felt like today we just didn't see enough.

Q: You talked yesterday about the team having to show a response. Did you get the response that you want?

You're asking loaded questions. You're asking questions you already know the answer to. I mean, clearly based on the way we played midweek, we would've expected more tonight. And like I said, there were spurts, but not enough. Not enough.

Q: Does the break come at a good time then?

I think you asked me that. Someone asked me that recently. Yes. Yes. Because we have some work to do and we're going to do some work in this break, and I would like to think that we'll be a different group when you see us again. But yes, this break is going to come at a good time.

Q: On the plus side, we got to see Richie [Laryea] back in a long time and clearly, he hasn't mellowed.

Yeah. Richie [Laryea], what an athlete he is ever since he first came here the first time. Gosh, I don't even know how many states Richie [Laryea] has had here now, but ever since he first came here, he has been an incredibly impressive player in person and to get him back is certainly a real bonus at this point. The injury bug has bitten us, like I've not really seen many teams get it over the years and to get Richie [Laryea] back is certainly the silver lining on the day.

Q: Fede's [Federico Bernardeschi] muscle strain, is that just a minor thing?

I don't think it'll be a long-term thing. Now we have this break, we don't play again for a couple of weeks. I think there's a chance he'll be back sooner rather than later. Yeah, I just don't think it's not a bad one. My understanding is it's not a bad one.

Q: What can you say about Sean's [Johnson] performance tonight? It seems like that was, you talked about a silver lining with Richie [Laryea], maybe that was another one.

What can we say about Sean's [Johnson] performance kind of all year? I mean, if I'm being honest, I can't believe he's not involved with the national team. I remember, I think, I don't know where I said this recently. I remember Sean [Johnson] years and years ago and didn't know him at all and always thought, God, this guy's an unbelievable shot stopper. And being in the west, I hadn't really seen him much lately. Coming in here with his age, I thought probably catching Sean [Johnson] on the downswing, he's been unbelievable. His shot stopping. His ability to read plays and recognize where and when danger is coming is uncanny. And I wish we did more in front of him to reward him for some of his performances. Yeah, I think he's been tremendous. Obviously, I don't watch a league, but I can't think there's a goalkeeper who's made more big saves this year than him.

Q: It's been a pretty busy couple of weeks, so forgive me if you don't have a detailed plan for the next few weeks. But can you give us a sense of what the focus is going to be? What's it going to look like?

Concentration, determination, and willingness to suffer to win.

Q: You seem a very reasonable man. Have you lost it with the team yet?

Post game, last game to some extent, that was probably, I still have no voice that's based on last week Wednesday or this week Wednesday. To be honest, I think I'm pretty calculated and if I think yelling at you is going to make you a better player somehow, then I'd yell at you. But it's much more about trying to push the buttons that create intrinsic motivation. I think if your motivation is solely external, then at some point it's going to burn out. And for players to be successful, they have to have intrinsic motivation. They have to feel responsibility and accountability for their performance and to their teammates. And that is the thing that I really, really try to emphasize a lot.

I think losing it without a purpose is just yelling. So, I certainly picked my moments. I have things that I will, like I said, Wednesday was probably, I was pretty surprised I had a voice when I came in here, to be quite honest. And it's just trying to push the right buttons because at the end of the day, I do think intrinsic motivation is what makes winning teams. Certainly, coaches and circumstances and fans and all these things can add motivation. But at the end of the day, if you're not self-driven, you are not going to be a successful professional athlete.

LAZAR STEFANOVIC - DEFENDER, TORONTO FC

Q: That was a pretty good front four you were facing tonight in Charlotte. A lot of size, speed, but what was it like going up against them?

Yeah, it's definitely a tough cover trying to mark those guys. The defenders, we get video every game of the opposition attackers, and you try and see what their strengths are. And tonight, you can see that the Charlotte front four is a very physically gifted team and they cause challenges to anybody. So yeah, I mean, they ended up with the result and they got their goals. So yeah, it was a difficult cover, and it was just something we have to learn from for future games.

Q: What did you make of the team's performance on a whole tonight? Do you think there was more?

Yeah, I mean, coming into halftime, we knew the first half was going to be tough with the wind in Charlotte's favor and coming out for the second half, we thought there was an opportunity there to take advantage of it and cause some pressure. But they managed to get a goal early in the second half. And then from there we were kind of just trying to chase the game and try and get back in it. But we just in a way, weren't sharp enough today and previous games, we kept ourselves in the game as much as possible, and we did here too, but we just weren't able to, I guess, have conviction and get a goal back or put pressure on them.

Q: It's been a congested May schedule. Is this really a good time for a break, maybe to spend some more time in the practice field, then maybe get a few days off before taking it up again?

I mean, yeah, this month had a lot of games, and a lot of guys got opportunities to play. And with busy congestion, this could be a lot of rotation. But yeah, I mean we came into this week wanting to take more out of playing at home and unfortunately, we weren't able to do that. So, I think that's something that stings a little bit, especially coming back from the Montreal game, the big derby win. We wanted to continue that form. But yeah, I mean, I guess these next two weeks since next week is I guess kind of a break by week, give ourselves a chance to recharge and focus on the next game, which I believe is LAFC. So hopefully we prepare ourselves good for that game. We have a good two weeks of training and just being prepared for that challenge.

Q: When you're a young player, I think part of the job is too ready for whatever challenge comes your way. I'm not sure I've seen you play left back before or usually a left-sided centre-back. Maybe just what are these experiences? What have you taken from them? What do you want to take from?

Yeah, I mean, me playing left back in my previous game, that was the first in my career. I never played left back, but for me, I've always had the mindset of whatever the team needs me to do, I'm willing to do. And I try my best. I try and fight as much as possible for the team. And it's a learning curve, especially when you're exposed to a position that I got to learn. The differences between playing left back and centre-back is people think full back and centre-back are similar because of the defenders, but they're not. So that was an adjustment for me. When you mark nines, a different type of marking, but when you're marking wingers, especially wingers and the other team that are mostly DP players and guys that they bring in for big money, that's a big challenge. And that's something I feel I still need to work on and adapt to what this league is. And I think that comes with time, obviously, but I just try and be ready for whatever challenge I have to be put in.

Q: I guess there was a plus tonight in Richie [Laryea] coming back as a young player. What's it like having somebody like that coming back and knowing he's always got your back?

Yeah, I mean, Richie's [Laryea] a natural born winner. He's someone that in training sessions, he will go full at you, and he'll demand the best out of himself and everyone else. And I think that's a big plus. We understand he's going away with the national team for a little bit, but we hope that when he gets back that he can make a big impact for the team because he's a very important player for us. And just looking forward to him being back and obviously tonight he missed most of his first part of the season, so hopefully we continue strong, or we start to pick up form in the second half with him back.







