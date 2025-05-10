Toronto FC Breaks through with a 2-0 Win over D.C. United

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

TORONTO FC (2) - D.C. UNITED (0) POSTGAME SUMMARY

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Lorenzo Insigne 49' (Theo Corbeanu)

TOR - Lucas Bartlett 66' (own goal)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Maxime Dominguez 90+1' (caution)

RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC 2-6-4 10 points

D.C. United 3-6-3 12 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Kosi Thompson, Sigurd Rosted, Kevin Long, Raoul Petretta; Deybi Flores, Alonso Coello (Matty Longstaff 73'), Lorenzo Insigne (Maxime Dominguez 81'); Federico Bernardeschi (C) (Tyrese Spicer 82'), Theo Corbeanu, Ola Brynhildsen (Derrick Etienne Jr. 73')

Substitutes Not Used: Luka Gavran, Lazar Stefanovic, Kobe Franklin, Zane Monlouis, Charlie Sharp

D.C. UNITED - Luis Barraza; Conner Antley (Rida Zouhir 71'), Kye Rowles, Lucas Bartlett; Boris Enow (Matti Peltola 71'), Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 63'), Aaron Herrera, Brandon Servania, David Schnegg, Hosei Kijima (Randall Leal 63'); Christian Benteke (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Joonhong Kim, Garrison Tubbs, Jacob Murrell, Derek Dodson, Hakim Karamoko, Fidel Barajas

MEDIA NOTES

Deybi Flores made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC across all competitions, becoming the 12th active TFC player to reach the milestone.

Theo Corbeanu recorded his first MLS assist for Toronto FC.

The Reds kept their fourth clean sheet of the 2025 MLS season.

ROBIN FRASER - HEAD COACH, TORONTO FC

Q: That must feel good, Robin...

Pretty, by my opening remarks, you can see it does really just so proud, so proud of them. It's really hard to have belief when you haven't gotten the kind of results that backup up the work that you're doing. So for them to come out and put a performance like this today, kind of the commitment they made to each other before they started the game, to see them do that and then go out and back it up on the field, I couldn't be more proud.

Q: How much was this needed and just especially after the last week?

It really was. I mean, we had obviously three games at home, the Canadian Cup, two league games, and we had good moments in all of those games. And it's really hard, like I said, to keep the belief going when you do a lot of good things and then you still don't get the results. So for us, this was a really sort of validating performance because I think I've said in every press conference I've been in here that we've had good moments within the games, the bad moments have killed us. And today it was a pretty comprehensive performance top to bottom.

And what I really liked, or one of the things I really liked is I believe after we scored, we bent a little bit. We took some pressure and we've seen where that's taken us in the wrong direction. And we just hung together. We got back, got really solid in the middle of the field again and won some balls and changed the course of the game because for a second there it felt like, oh, this is going to be one of those we've scored now we're going to take pressure and what's the rest of this game going to look like? And I thought it was a really mature performance because when things didn't go great, we stuck together, hung together, played our way out of some tough situations, created another chance, and scored obviously. I just think it was a really mature performance.

Q: A big day from Lorenzo Insigne. From the outside looking in, he seems to have been very professional and a difficult season.

Yeah, I thought he was excellent today. Again, his intelligence and understanding what's happening on the field offensively and defensively, I think is underestimated. And I think people just look at the money and look at the score sheet and go, oh, he hasn't done this. He hasn't done that." But I thought his intelligence in managing the game offensively and defensively, moving players around to where we needed specific things done, I thought it was really a very, very good performance for him. And scoring a goal, again, it's like the cherry on top because I thought his performance was very, very good. And had he not scored the goal, I would still be lauding his intelligence and his decisions. But to score the goal is the kind of the ultimate way to cap off what was a good game.

Q: Pretty quiet night for Christian Benteke. I know he had the two shots, but those came after when you guys had already done the scoring. I'm just wondering how were you to, if not neutralize him, at least kind of limit him?

Listen, he's excellent and I would've hated playing against him. And I thought that Siggy [Sigurd Rosted] and Longie [Kevin Long] and the guys in front, Alo [Alonso Coello] and Deybi [Flores], they work so well tonight to limit chances for him to even be effective. And that's really the key. If they get a lot of service off, then I don't think there's much you're going to do. He's going to win quite a few of those. But we won balls before they were able to get into those serving positions for the most part. And I think that that's the key to trying to keep him quiet, because if they do get in serving positions, it's very, very difficult to stop. But I thought the two centre-backs in particular, they had to battle all night long. Like I said, I would've hated playing against him. And I'm watching these two do way better than I would've done against him. And then the two in front, Deybi and Alo I thought were excellent in covering when they needed to. You could talk about the fullbacks as well, being very responsible and being around him. Obviously, he is an unbelievable goalscorer. So one of the things I really liked as well is the fact that it was an all hands on deck to try and slow him down.

Q: You mentioned a commitment by the players before the game. Was there something special in that regard?

It was really, we had this stretch a little while ago where we talked about engagement and everyone was really bought in. And we had the four-game stretch where I think we gave up one or two goals and we felt like last week was an aberration from what had been happening before. And they looked at each other tonight before they went out and talked about committing and fighting together. And nothing even about tactics, just about commitment and commitment to each other. And I felt like it showed for a minute one.

Q: What did you make of the opening goal and would you like to see more goals come through? Moments of transition on the counter?

I would like to see more goals come, but I do think that it was such a well-worked goal when Theo [Corbeanu] and Fede [Federico Bernardeschi] have time and space to run and one player to deal with. A lot of good things can happen for us. And I felt like even as the player was developing, the commitment that we had in getting numbers forward and getting numbers in the box was very evident. And for me, this is a type of game that I hope we build off because when we do good things, then there's real commitment that at the end of it, something good is going to happen. And I think that was a real example of not only the run down the line and the service, but the commitment to get numbers in the box, I thought was excellent. And that's what you have to have. That's what you have to have. This is, it's a tough league and no one's giving you goals and you have to be willing to push a little and hurt a little to create a goal scoring opportunity. And I thought this was one of those occasions where guys were just so committed in that moment that the goal is so deserved.

FEDERICO BERNARDESCHI - FORWARD, TORONTO FC

Q: Congratulations on the win. How important was that for the team, given what's happened recently?

It's so important. Today was so important. Honestly, we deserve it and now we have to push it and keep going like that, but it's important for the confidence of the team and in front of our fans. The stadium was amazing today, so it's very, very important today.

Q: What did you make of Lorenzo Insigne's performance on the day? Him getting his first goal and him having a hand in the second goal as well.

I'm very happy about him. He deserves it. His score with the head. I made a little bit of a joke with him. I say to him, "I expect everything, but to score with the head no," but he did well, so we are happy. We are happy about him and he has to be happy.

Q: Important victory and what did you make of the collective effort today?

We created a lot of chances today. We have to score more goals. I think this is the next step that we have to do because sometimes you create just one or two chances and you have to keep it. Not every game is like that, but this is the way that we want to play high pressure goal, man to man and control the game. So we are proud of it.

Q: With you and Theo [Corbeanu] on the wings? It seems like you're really causing problems with the team. Do you like that balance on each side?

Yeah, I think we are danger in wide, so this is good for the striker also because a lot of balls come inside when you have a good winger and when you play wide, you can leave the pressure from the middle. So I like the balance and after, we have to keep playing and create more chances because if you go wide, then you come back inside, you leave the pressure inside and you can play. You control the game, you can do a lot of things.

Q: Ola Brynhildsen hasn't scored yet but what's your impression of him so far for Toronto?

I think he will help us a lot. Doesn't matter if today he didn't score, but it's important because he made a lot of movements in behind. He comes to play with us, with me, we deal with Lorenzo, so it's very important from us. We know that physically he is getting better every week. So he's a very important player for us.

Q: What did you make of your own personal performance today?

Yeah. I like to help, I like to help the defense. I like to help my teammates. It's important that a leader shows them. It's not always the attacking, but it's so important to keep the clean sheet, to keep the mentality of defensive because it's important to show that even if you are a striker, a winger, doesn't matter. If we have to help you have to help.







