New York City FC Stopped by CF Montréal

May 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC saw their winning streak halted at home in a 1-0 loss to CF Montréal. Despite a fast start and several chances from Alonso Martínez, City couldn't break through. Freese delivered key saves, but Prince Owusu's second-half strike proved decisive on the night.

Match Recap

A fine evening in the Bronx awaited New York City FC as they hosted CF Montréal at Yankee Stadium.

City were keen to extend their winning run in MLS to three games, while Montréal were still searching for their first win of the regular season.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen handed a New York City FC debut to new signing Aidan O'Neill, fresh off his arrival from Standard de Liège late last month.

City started fast, and that saw Alonso Martínez register an early look at goal after three minutes-his shot from outside the box comfortably saved by Jonathan Sirois.

The Costa Rican came close to breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute after racing from inside his own half to fashion a 1v1 opportunity. Sirois did well to force Martínez wide before he fired his eventual effort off target.

In the 22nd minute, Freese produced a fantastic stop to deny Giacomo Vrioni after the striker powered a header toward goal.

The visitors came close again when Prince Owusu picked the pocket of Justin Haak and got a shot off that Freese did well to block-Thiago Martins clearing the ball from danger.

Vrioni then broke the offside trap with a run in behind down City's left. After cutting inside, he got off a fierce strike that required a good save from Freese.

The start of the second period saw two changes for City as Mitja Ilenič and Agustín Ojeda replaced Tayvon Gray and Andrés Perea.

City fell behind minutes into the half after Owusu drove inside and fired a shot through two defenders and past Freese.

It was almost two minutes later when a mishit cross from Nathan Saliba looped over Freese and crashed against the crossbar.

In response, a good run down the left from Ojeda allowed him to send in a dangerous low cross that skidded through the six-yard box.

Jansen made his second set of changes just after the hour mark as Strahinja Tanasijević and Hannes Wolf replaced O'Neill and Julián Fernández.

A final change of the night saw Mounsef Bakrar replace Nico Cavallo as City pushed hard for an equalizer. City continued to press for a way back into the game, but standing in their way was a compact and dogged Montréal side.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a road game against to D.C. United on Wednesday, May 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.